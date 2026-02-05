American Vision Windows and American Vision Baths Announce February 2026 Home Improvement Offers Across California

February is all about finding the right match...Our Matchmaker’s Choice campaign is designed to help customers fall in love with their space again...” — Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows

CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Vision Windows , California’s largest window replacement company and a proudly 100% employee-owned business, and American Vision Baths , its dedicated bath and shower remodeling division, are announcing their February 2026 home improvement offers, giving homeowners across California access to major savings, flexible financing, and premium home upgrades.The limited-time February promotions allow both new and previous customers to upgrade their homes with energy-efficient windows, walk-in baths, and luxury shower systems while reducing upfront costs and monthly payments.“February is all about finding the right match, and we believe homeowners should feel just as confident about the products they choose for their homes,” said Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows. “Our Matchmaker’s Choice campaign is designed to help customers fall in love with their space again, whether that means upgrading to energy-efficient windows, creating a safer and more comfortable bathroom, or pairing both for even greater value. At the heart of everything we do is a commitment to quality, transparency, and making home improvement an experience people truly enjoy.”February Windows Offer from American Vision WindowsAs part of its seasonal “Matchmaker’s Choice” campaign, American Vision Windows is offering homeowners the ability to choose any two of its most popular incentives:- FREE Expert Installation- FREE Sound Package- FREE Upgrade to SunMatrix™ Glass- We Pay the Tax- No Interest and No Payments for 18 MonthsThese offers apply to qualifying window replacement projects and are designed to help homeowners improve energy efficiency, reduce outside noise, and increase indoor comfort while keeping projects affordable.American Vision Windows specializes in custom-built, energy-efficient replacement windows engineered specifically for California climates.Homeowners can explore available products and current promotions at https://www.americanvisionwindows.com February Bathroom Remodeling Offers from American Vision BathsHomeowners looking to enhance safety, comfort, and style in their bathrooms can also take advantage of February promotions from American Vision Baths.Current offers include:Walk-In Baths- 50% Off Installation on KOHLER Walk-In BathsKOHLER LuxStone Showers- $1,000 Off Your LuxStone Shower- No Payments and No Interest Until 2027These promotions apply to qualifying bath and shower remodeling projects and allow homeowners to upgrade aging or outdated bathrooms with modern, low-maintenance, and accessible solutions.Full details on bath and shower offers are available atExclusive Offer for Previous CustomersFor February 2026, American Vision is also rewarding loyal customers with a special incentive:“Pair your windows with a new bath and get an additional $500 off.”This limited-time bonus applies to previous American Vision customers who choose to bundle a new bath remodel with a window replacement project.ICYMI: American Vision Opens New Indio Showroom in the Coachella ValleyIn case you missed it, American Vision recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest showroom in Indio, California, expanding its footprint in the Coachella Valley and bringing its award-winning products and services closer to desert homeowners.The new Indio showroom allows customers to:- View full-size window displays- Explore KOHLER LuxStone shower systems- Test walk-in bath features- Meet with local design consultantsAmerican Vision shared highlights from the grand opening on Instagram, including behind-the-scenes footage and showroom visuals:The Indio showroom now serves homeowners throughout Indio, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Cathedral City, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and surrounding Coachella Valley communities.Schedule a Free Design ConsultationHomeowners interested in taking advantage of the February 2026 offers can schedule a free in-home design consultation by visiting:About American Vision WindowsFounded in 1999, American Vision Windows has become California’s largest window sales and installation company, known for its high-performance products, expert installation, and customer-first approach. The company is proudly 100% employee-owned, with showrooms throughout California and a commitment to delivering energy-efficient, beautifully designed windows and doors that transform houses into dream homes.About American Vision BathsAmerican Vision Baths specializes in premium KOHLER walk-in baths and LuxStone shower systems, offering homeowners safer, more comfortable, and stylish bathroom remodeling solutions designed for long-term durability and everyday convenience.

Fall in Love With Your Home 💘 | American Vision Windows Matchmaker Deal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.