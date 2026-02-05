Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Global Fiberglass Solutions, Inc. (“Global”) and other affiliated entities for illegally dumping thousands of wind turbine blades and materials at two disposal sites in Sweetwater, Texas.

Global was purportedly hired by numerous companies to break down, transport, and recycle turbine blades. The company failed to properly dispose of the waste and instead created a stockpile of over 3,000 wind turbine blades and parts, which has created unpermitted, illegal disposal sites. These sites damage beautiful Texas land and threaten surrounding communities. Global’s actions are in violation of Texas’s solid waste disposal laws and other administrative orders.

“Illegal disposal of wind turbines hurts our land and will never be permitted under my watch,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Just because the radical left calls something a ‘green industry’ does not give any company a free pass to harm Texas countryside, break our laws, and leave Texans to deal with the negative impacts.”

Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit is seeking significant civil penalties for ongoing violations, injunctive relief requiring the complete removal and lawful disposal of all unauthorized waste, and other costs paid to the state.

To read the lawsuit, click here.