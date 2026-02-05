Durham Region Businesses Left Stranded by Recycling Cuts Find New Solution with RJR Demo & Junk

RJR Demo & Junk is stepping up to provide essential waste management services for Durham Region businesses. Our team is ready to haul: RJR provides reliable, scheduled pickup to replace discontinued municipal services. Don't let the backlog build up. We handle bulk cardboard, office waste, and commercial recycling efficiently. Local, friendly, and reliable. The RJR crew is dedicated to keeping your business premises clean and compliant. A clean loading dock means business as usual. We offer a "done-for-you" service so you can focus on your customers.

RJR Demo & Junk launches a private commercial recycling service in Durham Region to assist businesses affected by the recent service cuts from Regulation 309/21

Restaurants and offices don't have the infrastructure to manage their own recycling logistics. They just need the material gone. That is where we step in.” — Ryan Gibbons, Owner at RJR Demo & Junk

ONTARIO, CANADA, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the recent implementation of Ontario’s Blue Box Regulation 309/21, commercial businesses across Durham Region have faced a sudden disruption in municipal recycling services. To address this critical gap in service, RJR Demo & Junk is announcing the expansion of its commercial division to provide a seamless, all-in-one commercial recycling solution.

The regulatory changes effectively ended municipal recycling collection for commercial properties, leaving business owners, property managers, and landlords scrambling to manage accumulating waste. RJR Demo & Junk has pivoted its operations to ensure that local commerce does not grind to a halt due to waste management logistics.

Bridging the Gap for Local Business:

While the municipal changes have created confusion, RJR Demo & Junk is offering a straightforward alternative: a reliable, private collection service that removes the burden from the business owner.

"We saw immediately that Regulation 309/21 was going to put local business owners in a tough spot," says Ryan Gibbons, Owner at RJR Demo & Junk. "Restaurants, offices, and retail stores don't have the time or infrastructure to manage their own recycling logistics. They just need the material gone so they can focus on their customers. That is where we step in."

A "Done-For-You" Service:

RJR Demo & Junk is positioning this new service as a "hassle-free" solution. By offering flexible pickup schedules and handling all the heavy lifting, they aim to replace the former municipal service with a more personalized and responsive private option.

Key benefits of the RJR Commercial Recycling Service include:

* Reliability: Consistent pickup schedules designed around business hours.

* Convenience: A comprehensive removal service that eliminates the need for businesses to coordinate with disposal facilities.

* Compliance & Cleanliness: Keeps commercial properties free of unsightly overflow, ensuring businesses maintain a professional appearance.

* Simplicity: A single point of contact for junk removal and recycling needs.

About RJR Demo & Junk:

RJR Demo & Junk is the best demolition and junk removal service operating within Durham Region and the surrounding areas. Known for professional, efficient, and safety-conscious operations, RJR provides a wide range of services from demolition to bulk junk removal, and, commercial recycling solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

