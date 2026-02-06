Antico Contempo in Palm Beach: Alexander Aboutaam's Newest Pieces

Antico Contempo at the SALON NY Art + Design Fair Recently completed work by Alexander Aboutaam, inspired by South Arabian sculpture The Colosseum Reimagined by Alexander Aboutaam, 2025, Polychrome Stone Tesserae, 53x38 inches

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antico Contempo is pleased to announce its participation in the 23rd Annual Palm Beach Show , taking place February 12 to 17, 2026 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. The gallery will welcome collectors, designers, and curators at Booth 432 throughout the run of the fair.Drawing from the austere, frontal presence of South Arabian votive figures, Aboutaam’s new works preserve the clarity of silhouette and architectural proportion found in stone originals while experimenting with refined surface treatments and color. Subtle variations in planes and contours create a tension between monumentality and intimacy, inviting viewers to experience these forms at both a historical and human scale.A special highlight will be on display at The Palm Beach Show: an authentic ancient bronze masterpiece from a distinguished private collection will be on view alongside contemporary works. This rare object anchors the booth in historical reality, offering visitors a direct encounter with the material and aesthetic language that informs the studio’s practice. This piece will first be revealed in-person at the show.The ancient bronze allows guests to trace how form, proportion, and symbolism have evolved while certain visual impulses remain constant. The patina, wear, and surface history of the work articulate two millennia of passage, setting a powerful counterpoint to the crisp lines and refined finishes of the contemporary sculptures.This combination of ancient and contemporary offers a real-life preview of what a thoughtfully collected contemporary piece could look like in another 2,000 years: an object that carries its era’s sensibility yet still speaks clearly across centuries. It underscores the gallery’s belief that collecting is not only about the present moment, but about shaping the heritage that future generations will inherit.One special piece will be the Colosseum Reimagined. The most iconic Roman monument is presented through a contemporary lens, translating its arches, rhythms, and fractures into a mosaic for today. It captures the tension between ruin and renewal, treating the arena not as a relic, but as a living blueprint for future forms. A second highlight will be the second edition of the Compact Stainless Steel Idol. Never before seen in a public exhibition, it will be a treat for anyone who sees the reflective chrome sculpture.The exhibition at Palm Beach builds on Antico Contempo’s recent showings in New York and San Francisco, extending the studio’s exploration of how reimagined antiquities can engage new audiences in different cultural contexts. Sculptural and wall works will be presented as a cohesive environment, allowing visitors to move between pieces that feel at once archaeological and unmistakably current.The Palm Beach Show will open with a special Preview on Thursday, February 12, 2026, from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm, followed by general show days from Friday, February 13 through Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Daily hours are 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Antico Contempo’s team will be present throughout the fair to guide visitors through the collection and discuss both the historical references and the contemporary processes behind the work.For inquiries regarding available works, private viewings, or press materials related to The Palm Beach Show, please contact Antico Contempo or visit anticocontempo.com.

