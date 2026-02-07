Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes Highlights Estate Planning as Self-Care During 'Feel Good February'

The firm blends wellness and planning to show how preparation creates lasting peace of mind.

NEW BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes has helped families “get their ducks in a row,” a phrase that reflects our firm’s commitment to bringing order, clarity, and peace of mind through thoughtful estate planning. This February, we are building on that familiar message with our Feel Good February campaign, a month-long educational initiative focused on wellness, clarity, and protection.Feel Good February brings together two ideas that have long guided our firm’s work: planning ahead and living well. Through a series of newsletters and community-focused educational content, this campaign highlights a simple fact – estate planning is a vital form of self-care.“Getting your ducks in a row isn’t just about legal documents,” said Michelle Beneski , Managing Partner of Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes. “It’s about the peace of mind that comes from knowing the people and moments you treasure most are protected.”This year’s Feel Good February campaign connects our firm’s signature planning philosophy with imagery inspired by coastal sea glass. Just as sea glass is shaped over time from something rough into something smooth and lasting, estate planning helps transform uncertainty about the future into clarity and calm.Throughout the month, Surprenant, Beneski & Nunes will share educational content centered on four key planning themes, each represented by a signature “duck”:- The Guardian Duck: The security that comes from knowing loved ones are protected.- The Treasure Duck: The joy of feeling organized and prepared.- The Comfort Duck: The relief of knowing you are cared for.- The Legacy Duck: The pride that comes with finishing strong.Together, these themes are designed to help individuals and families understand that estate planning isn’t just paperwork, but about creating a sense of order that supports overall well-being.By planning ahead, families give themselves a meaningful gift – peace of mind today and confidence in the future. We invite the community to explore how thoughtful planning can support a more secure, calm, and fulfilling life.About Surprenant, Beneski & NunesSurprenant, Beneski & Nunes, P.C. is a premier estate planning and elder law firm serving clients across Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. With a compassionate, forward-thinking approach, the firm helps individuals and families plan for the future, protect their assets, and support loved ones at every stage of life.New Bedford Office35 Arnold StreetNew Bedford, MA, 02740Easton Office45 Bristol DriveEaston, MA 02375Hyannis336 South StreetHyannis, MA 02601Plymouth20 North Park Avenue, Suite #5Plymouth, MA 02360

