STREET VOLKSWAGEN OF AMARILLO NAMED A CARFAX TOP-RATED DEALER FOR THE SIXTH YEAR

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CARFAX is proud to name Street Volkswagen of Amarillo , a CARFAX Lifetime Dealer, as a 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer! This marks the sixth time this dealership has been recognized with this award. Every year, CARFAX honors dealerships across the nation for their exceptional service based on verified customer ratings and reviews. The average rating for the 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers was an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars based on verified consumer ratings.“It’s exciting to celebrate the success of our CARFAX Lifetime Dealers, reflected in strong customer reviews,” said Gregg Cleary, Chief Revenue Officer at CARFAX. “Powered by more than 10.6 million verified ratings and reviews, this recognition reflects real customer experiences and highlights dealerships built on trust and transparency. Our goal is to support consumers through their car journey by connecting them with the most trusted dealers in the country.”“Earning the CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer Award for the sixth year and achieving Lifetime Dealer status is a reflection of our team’s dedication and the trust our customers place in us every day.”Lifetime dealers such as Street Volkswagen of Amarillo access the most accident, damage, and service information through CARFAX Vehicle History Reports, offer a free CARFAX Report for all vehicles listed on carfax.com, and leverage CARFAX for Life to deliver timely maintenance reminders, boosting their customer retention. These dealers build lasting customer relationships that drive long-term customer loyalty.Recognition for Street Volkswagen of Amarillo as a 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer can be found on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports that the dealership provides to its customers.About CARFAXCARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAXvehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world’s largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAXS&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world’s foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

