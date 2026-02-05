Mobility City Launches Redesigned Website to Better Serve Customers Nationwide

Improved website design enhances accessibility and streamlines connection to nationwide mobility repair, rental, and sales services.

Our mission has always been to help people maintain their independence and quality of life” — Vinny Baratta, Founder & Chief Operating Officer

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Launches Redesigned Website to Better Serve Customers NationwideEnhanced digital platform improves accessibility and connects customers with local mobility equipment suppliers across the United StatesBoca Raton, FL – February 5, 2026 – Mobility City Holdings, Inc., a leading national provider of mobility equipment repairs , rentals, and sales, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://mobilitycity.com/ . The updated platform delivers an enhanced user experience designed to help seniors, veterans, and individuals with mobility challenges quickly connect with expert local services.The new website features improved navigation, streamlined location search functionality, and comprehensive information about Mobility City's full range of mobility solutions. Customers can now more easily find their nearest showroom, explore repair and rental options, and learn about VA-contracted services available to eligible veterans."Our mission has always been to help people maintain their independence and quality of life," said Vinny Baratta, Founder & Chief Operating Officer. "This new website reflects that commitment by making it easier than ever for those who need our services to find us and connect with our trained professionals in their local communities."Key features of the redesigned website include:Enhanced Location Finder: Customers can quickly identify their nearest Mobility City showroom with an improved search toolMobile-Friendly Design: Optimized experience across all devices for users on the goComprehensive Service Information: Clear details on repairs, rentals, sales, and veteran servicesImproved Accessibility: Built with screen-reader compatibility and accessibility features for all usersAs one of the nation's largest mobility equipment suppliers with locations coast to coast, Mobility City serves thousands of customers annually through certified technicians providing in-home service, showroom support, and nationwide coverage.The company's network includes franchised locations across multiple states, each staffed by trained professionals dedicated to delivering personalized mobility solutions. Services range from power wheelchair and scooter repairs to equipment rentals and sales of lift chairs, hospital beds, and other mobility aids.Mobility City is also a proud VA-contracted provider, offering eligible veterans access to authorized mobility equipment repairs and maintenance services covered through VA benefits.For more information about Mobility City's services or to find a local showroom, visit https://mobilitycity.com/ or call 1-800-306-0133.About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City is a national franchisor and provider of mobility equipment solutions, operating showrooms and service centers across the United States. With the largest HME repair and delivery technician network in the country and recent accreditation as a CMS Exemplary Provider, Mobility City is committed to helping individuals maintain independence through reliable repairs, quality equipment, and exceptional customer service. The company proudly serves seniors, veterans, and anyone facing mobility challenges with dignity, expertise, and local support.Media Contact: Derek Schwartz, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. Email: derek@mobilitycity.com Phone: 1-800-306-0133 Website: https://mobilitycity.com/

At Mobility City, Your Mobility Is Our Mission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.