The Miami Momentum: Risala x Fragaby Bridge Dubai and the Americas in a Landmark Launch

Global Distributorships Ignite as “Fragaby I & II” Unlock a New Cultural Frontier

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global fragrance spotlight turns to Miami as Risala, the avant-garde fragrance house from Dubai, officially unveils its highly anticipated collaboration with American fragrance influencer, Gabriel Raimondo (Fragaby).The debut of “Fragaby I & II” marks a defining moment for Cosmoprof North America Miami 2026. This launch doesn't just reveal two new scents; it signals a powerful shift in the industry—the fusion of Middle Eastern olfactory mastery with the explosive influence of the Spanish-speaking beauty world.The Fragaby Experience: A Global Media and Creator HubThe Risala x Fragaby booth became one of the most dynamic destinations at Cosmoprof Miami, operating as a multi-sensory, media-forward environment where fragrance, content, and conversation intersected.Visitors experienced:• Live scent walkthroughs led by Fragaby for press and creators• On-camera interviews with international beauty journalists and influencers• Social-first fragrance reviews and real-time content creation• Refreshing Fragaby-inspired beverages and immersive design elements• A curated lifestyle space capturing the rhythm, color, and modern identity of the brandThe result was a global amplification moment, with Fragaby I & II featured across digital platforms, social channels, and international beauty media throughout the event.The Cultural Key: Unlocking the Spanish-Speaking WorldGabriel Raimondo stands as a singular force in the fragrance community, creating content exclusively in Spanish. For Risala, this collaboration operates as a calculated entry into the LATAM and U.S. Hispanic markets. By aligning with Fragaby’s authentic voice, Risala bypasses the language barrier and establishes an immediate, trusted connection with millions of Spanish-speaking consumers who drive fragrance trends across the Americas.This partnership positions Risala not as an outside importer, but as a brand that "speaks" the language of its audience—culturally, linguistically, and aromatically.The “Ripple Effect”: A Year of OpportunityThe momentum from the trade show will help create a massive ripple effect across the business. The overwhelming response from national and international distributors confirms the commercial viability of Middle Eastern fragrance brands in the West.Risala is now in the process of converting high-intent interest into long-term partnerships. The engagement at the event triggered a surge of inquiries, with new distribution agreements and retail alliances forming the backbone of the brand's 2026 expansion strategy. The focus now shifts to capitalizing on this demand and scaling the brand’s global footprint.Fragaby I & II: The Scent of the MovementThe two fragrances at the center of this launch bridge distinct worlds:Fragaby I (The Cool Precision): An electric shock of wild basil, crushed mint, and lemon zest cuts through the air, sharpened by a sleek 'icy metal' accord that defines modern energy.Fragaby II (A Luminous Rush): A vibrant, mouth-watering rush of sparkling bergamot and mandarin sorbet, drenched in juicy mango nectar and soft plum skin.Voices from the LaunchMs. Nayana Tharoor, Global Head of Marketing at Sterling Parfums, highlights the strategic victory: “We prove in Miami that scent has no borders, but business requires connection. By partnering with Gabriel and tapping into the Spanish-speaking community, we unlock a massive demographic that awaits a brand like Risala. The feedback from distributors is overwhelming—we see a very busy, successful year ahead.”Gabriel Raimondo (Fragaby) adds: “My community is passionate, vocal, and deeply connected to scent. Bringing the opulence of Dubai to them, in our language, is a dream realized. The reaction at Cosmoprof proves that we don’t just make a perfume; we create a bridge.”About RisalaRisala is a fragrance house born in Dubai, designed for the world. Rooted in the rich heritage of Middle Eastern perfumery but driven by modern innovation, Risala tells stories through scent. With a focus on creator-led collaborations and cross-cultural expansion, Risala redefines how the world experiences fragrance.

