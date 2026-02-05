Ranken Jordan Welcomes Back TinySuperheroes with Build-A-Bear for Superhero Activation

We are incredibly proud to bring TinySuperheroes back to Ranken Jordan and to welcome Build-A-Bear Foundation into this experience” — Erika Sinner

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital welcomed back TinySuperheroes , a St. Louis-based nonprofit that helps children reframe the way they see their medical challenges by discovering their own superpowers, for a special superheroactivation designed to celebrate play, courage, and imagination. The event was made even more meaningful with the addition of Build-A-Bear Foundation , whose team joined the celebration to surprise children with their very own furry sidekicks.TinySuperheroes works with hospitals across the country to bring superhero culture into pediatric care, helping kids feel brave and strong as they move through their medical journeys. Through capes, patches, and non-clinical missions, children are empowered to see themselves not as patients, but as heroes completing important missions.Ranken Jordan, the only pediatric bridge hospital of its kind in Missouri and one of only a select few in the country, specializes in caring for children with complex medical needs as they transition from hospital to home. The hospital’s Care Beyond the Bedside model prioritizes play as a critical part of healing, encouraging children to move, connect, and engage with others in ways that support both physical and emotional recovery.During the activation, children were inducted into the TinySuperheroes Super Squad and celebrated for their bravery and resilience. With Build-A-Bear Foundation joining the experience, each child also received a bear of their own. The bears serve as comforting companions during quiet moments when kids may be missing their parents, siblings, friends, or the familiarity of home. Together, TinySuperheroes and Build-A-Bear Foundation helped ensure children feltsupported not only during moments of bravery, but also during tender moments when comfort matters most.Once inducted into the Super Squad, children can continue earning cape patches to mark milestones and acts of courage, such as participating in therapy or completing challenging treatments. Superheroes are also invited to take part in free monthly missions that help them stay connected and engaged beyond their time in the hospital. Parents are welcomed into a supportive community where families can connect, share experiences, and lean on one another. “We are incredibly proud to bring TinySuperheroes back to Ranken Jordan and to welcome Build-A-Bear Foundation into this experience,” said Erika Sinner, Chief Empathy Officer for TinySuperheroes. “Ranken Jordan truly understands that play is not optional in healing, it is essential. When kids are given tools to feel brave and moments to simply be comforted, everything changes. Having a superhero cape and a bear sidekick reminds them they are strong, supported, and never alone, even on the hardest days.” “At Ranken Jordan, we believe children heal best when they are given opportunities to play,imagine, and feel like kids first,” said Nick Holekamp, MD, Chief Healthcare Transformation Officer for Ranken Jordan. “TinySuperheroes aligns beautifully with our Care Beyond the Bedside model, and the addition of Build-A-Bear brought an extra layer of comfort and joy to our patients. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting both the emotional and physical well-being of the children and families we serve.”“Being part of this year’s superhero activation at Ranken Jordan is an incredible honor for all of us at Build-A-Bear Foundation," said SiSi Beltrán Martí, VP & Executive Director, Build-A-Bear Foundation. "Our mission has always been to add a little more heart to life, and seeing the joy, comfort, and confidence a furry friend can bring to these remarkable kids is truly inspiring. We’re grateful for the opportunity to support TinySuperheroes and Ranken Jordan in creating moments of hope, courage, and connection for children and families who deserve every bit ofcomfort and celebration.”To learn more about TinySuperheroes, visit tinysuperheroes.com.To support Ranken Jordan’s work with medically complex children and their families, visitrankenjordanfoundation.org/donate.ABOUT RANKEN JORDANRanken Jordan is a pediatric bridge hospital that cares for kids from birth to 21 who are well enough to leave a traditional hospital but need help before they go home. The only hospital of its kind in Missouri and one of only a select few in the country, Ranken Jordan specializes in caring for children and their families with the most complex conditions, illnesses and injuries, bridging the gap between hospital and home. The 60-bed hospital uses an innovative care model, Care Beyond the Bedside, which gets children out of their hospital rooms, activating the healing power of play. Located in the heart of the Midwest, Ranken Jordan serves patients from across the region at its state-of-the-art facility.ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR FOUNDATIONBuild-A-Bear Foundation adds a little more heart to life by sharing hugs, inspiring creativity, and supporting those in need. A 501(c)3 organization, Build-A-Bear Foundation's core focus is to support children's literacy programs as a path to social and educational equity. Build-A-Bear Foundation also provides financial and furry friend donations to organizations that support children's health and wellness, disaster relief, and families in need of essential supplies. Since 1997, Build-A-Bear has donated more than $25 million and 2 million furry friends to charitablecauses around the world. For more information, please visit www.buildabearfoundation.org ABOUT TINYSUPERHEROESTinySuperheroes empowers children living with illness or disability by providing superhero capes, Starter Kits, and monthly mission programs that build confidence, emotional regulation, and resilience during medical care. Through hospital activations and family centered programming, TinySuperheroes supports improved patient engagement, reduces anxiety around medical experiences, and helps children and families navigate care with greater confidence. By transforming medical milestones into moments of strength and agency, TinySuperheroes enhances both emotional wellbeing and the pediatric care experience. Learn more at tinysuperheroes.com.

