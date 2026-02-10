Flash Forest Establishes New Calgary Manufacturing and Operations Hub to Accelerate Climate-Tech Innovation in Alberta

This relocation is about more than infrastructure, it’s about positioning ourselves near talent, industry and innovation-oriented policy makers.” — Cameron Jones, COO at Flash Forest

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flash Forest , Canada's leading automated reforestation and forestry intelligence technology company, is proud to announce the successful relocation of its primary manufacturing facilities and field-operations hub to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Calgary, Alberta. This strategic move marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s mission to scale advanced reforestation and forest intelligence across North America.Why Calgary?Flash Forest selected Calgary to serve as its western operational heart, leveraging the city's unique position as a premier North American logistics hub and its access to a first-class talent pool. The relocation aligns with Flash Forest's commitment to:- Accessing Industrial Talent: Tapping into Alberta’s deep expertise in advanced manufacturing and clean technology to drive innovation.- Operational Excellence: Centralizing equipment and team deployment readiness to better serve fire-impacted and degraded landscapes across Alberta and Western North America.- Strategic Growth: Utilizing Calgary’s robust policy environment and industrial capacity to transition from pilot programs to large-scale ecological impact.Advancing the Future of ReforestationSupported by Emissions Reduction Alberta, this project focuses on evolving proof-of-concept technologies into next-generation restoration solutions. By integrating drone-based and land-based automated planting with expanded tree-species diversity, Flash Forest is maximizing carbon sequestration and long-term forest resilience."This relocation is about more than infrastructure, it’s about positioning ourselves near talent, industry and innovation-oriented policy makers ," said Cameron Jones, Chief Operations Officer at Flash Forest. "Alberta has curated an environment that can propel projects quickly from pilot to scale, providing advanced manufacturing and upskilling opportunities right here in Calgary".Introducing Forestry Intelligence ServicesCoinciding with the expansion, Flash Forest is launching its latest innovation: Forestry Intelligence Services. This suite utilizes deep-learning models, Lidar, and multi-spectral imagery to automate Silviculture Effectiveness Monitoring, providing landowners and provincial partners with unprecedented data accuracy and remote sensing capabilities.“By centralizing our equipment in Calgary, we can accelerate iteration and better integrate field data into our models,” added Harpreet Singh, project operational lead. “This strengthens outcomes for landowners, Alberta communities, and the province by reducing logistics emissions and improving biodiversity".About Flash ForestFlash Forest is a Canadian climate-tech company pioneering drone-based reforestation to combat climate change. By combining ecological science with advanced data analytics, Flash Forest aims to restore forest health, support local supply chains, and create a sustainable future for Canada's wilderness.

