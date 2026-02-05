Recording Artist Jourdin Pauline Releases New Single 'DANGERUSH' on February 6th

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recording artist Jourdin Pauline is set to release her new single, “DANGERUSH,” on February 6, 2026, through MMC Entertainment Group LLC. Her new single explores the emotional experience of falling in love with someone who may not be good for you but choosing to stay in the relationship anyway. With this release, Jourdin Pauline offers a song that lyrically tells the story about the beauty of romance, and the vulnerability that comes with opening your heart to love someone.“ 'DANGERUSH' tells the story of the tension between what the heart wants and what the mind logically understands. The song talks about human vulnerability and choosing the feelings in your heart over your mind's logic. 'DANGERUSH’ is about being honest with yourself. This song presents love as something that is complicated and at the same time powerful in our lives.” says Jourdin Pauline.Jourdin Pauline is more than a rising pop star—she’s a cultural force. The Guyanese-American singer, songwriter, and performer is forging a new path in mainstream music, blending trap, pop, and Caribbean influences into a sound that’s bold, dynamic, and uniquely her own. Crowned the “Guyanese Pop Princess, With 1.4 million+ Instagram followers and a growing global fanbase, she’s already earned major recognition from VIBE, Flaunt, The Source, and beyond. Her recent single release “SUGAR,” Jourdin debuted on the Pop chart, peaking at #40 and gaining momentum across platforms. “SUGAR” was named a Rolling Stone Song You Need to Know, received a world video premiere on MTV, and was featured on VEVO New Music Friday, VIBE’s New Music Friday, The Fader, and more.Produced by Grammy-nominated Brian “Killah B” Bates, “SUGAR” has racked up 1.3 million+ global streams, with the video nearing 1 million views on YouTube. On TikTok, fan engagement continues to skyrocket, with the track generating over 1.6 million likes. Influenced by icons like Prince, Frank Ocean, and Rihanna, Jourdin brings sensuality, empowerment, and bold visual aesthetics to everything she touches.“DANGERUSH” will premiere on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and all major digital and streaming platforms on February 6, 2026.Check out her pre-save link here: https://song.link/DANGERUSH

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.