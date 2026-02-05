Submit Release
Google Marketing Leader Tackles Spanish Literacy Gap | Black History Month Spotlight

Author Ashley Woods

PrimerLibro.com Feliz Cumpleaños Conejo

PrimerLibro.com Mona y Papa Hacen Pizza

This Black History Month spotlight features a new collection of Spanish stories designed to help kids learn to read from start to finish, all by themselves.

When I looked for tools to make Spanish phonics engaging, I couldn't find what we needed. So, I decided to create it.”
— Ashley Woods
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early childhood literacy is about more than just reading; it is about the confidence a child feels when they realize they can take on the challenge of reading a book all by themselves. Google Product Marketing Leader Ashley Woods has launched a new 4-book Spanish phonics collection designed to take young readers on that exact journey, from their first syllables to the pride of finishing a book all by themselves.

The project was born out of Woods’ own journey as a mother. "My heritage is a blend of African American and Dominican, and I wanted my daughter to own that," says Woods. "But when I looked for tools to make Spanish phonics engaging, I couldn't find what we needed. So, I decided to create it."

Sharing these stories during Black History Month, Woods aims to provide other families with a clear path toward independent reading. The collection is built on three pillars:
(1) Phonics-Focused: Each book uses sound or word repetition to help kids learn to decode words.
(2) Interactive Learning: Inside each book are word searches and spelling activities to help children apply what they’ve learned.
(3) Representation: The title Mona y Papá Hacen Pizza showcases the everyday joy of a father and daughter making pizza, normalizing Afro-Latina faces in Spanish literacy resources.

By mastering these phonetic building blocks, children develop the stamina to tackle longer texts and the confidence to say, “I can read all by myself.”

The 4-book Spanish phonics collection is now available for families and educators at PrimerLibro.com, on Amazon, BookShop.Org, Barnes & Noble, Ingram, and through other retailers. Teachers, bookstores, and non-profit organizations are eligible for up to 55% wholesale discounts.

