Google Marketing Leader Tackles Spanish Literacy Gap | Black History Month Spotlight

This Black History Month spotlight features a new collection of Spanish stories designed to help kids learn to read from start to finish, all by themselves.

When I looked for tools to make Spanish phonics engaging, I couldn't find what we needed. So, I decided to create it.” — Ashley Woods

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Early childhood literacy is about more than just reading; it is about the confidence a child feels when they realize they can take on the challenge of reading a book all by themselves. Google Product Marketing Leader Ashley Woods has launched a new 4-book Spanish phonics collection designed to take young readers on that exact journey, from their first syllables to the pride of finishing a book all by themselves.The project was born out of Woods’ own journey as a mother. "My heritage is a blend of African American and Dominican, and I wanted my daughter to own that," says Woods. "But when I looked for tools to make Spanish phonics engaging, I couldn't find what we needed. So, I decided to create it."Sharing these stories during Black History Month, Woods aims to provide other families with a clear path toward independent reading. The collection is built on three pillars:(1) Phonics-Focused: Each book uses sound or word repetition to help kids learn to decode words.(2) Interactive Learning: Inside each book are word searches and spelling activities to help children apply what they’ve learned.(3) Representation: The title Mona y Papá Hacen Pizza showcases the everyday joy of a father and daughter making pizza, normalizing Afro-Latina faces in Spanish literacy resources.By mastering these phonetic building blocks, children develop the stamina to tackle longer texts and the confidence to say, “I can read all by myself.”The 4-book Spanish phonics collection is now available for families and educators at PrimerLibro.com , on Amazon BookShop.Org , Barnes & Noble, Ingram, and through other retailers. Teachers, bookstores, and non-profit organizations are eligible for up to 55% wholesale discounts.

