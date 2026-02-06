CreatorCØDE "LIVE" Launches Kickstarter: A Celebration of Sequential Art & Storytelling Honoring Will Eisner Week 2026!

Mike Greear Emily Flake Led Bradshaw

“Live” from BK! Creator CODE Is a V-Log & Live-Streamed Residency for creators using the Visual Arts.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CreatorCØDE "LIVE" announces the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for a unique live-streamed artistic residency. The project will document seven sequential narrative creators during a month-long collaboration at a studio in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

The residency is scheduled to culminate during Will Eisner Week 2026 (March 1-7). The documented process will be used to produce a special mini-documentary celebrating the legacy of Brooklyn-born comics pioneer Will Eisner, graphic novel literacy, and free speech in sequential arts.

The participating artists for the inaugural CreatorCØDE "LIVE" residency are Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell, Emily Flake, Allison Conway, Alexandra "Alex" Bowman, Led Bradshaw, Joaquín Esteban J., and Michael Greear. The live-streamed sessions and video blogs are designed to provide insight into the creative process.

Titled Zero PIXEL: The Eisner Ethos in Action, the project is framed as an exploration of human-driven artistry. It aims to highlight key principles associated with Eisner's legacy, including commitment to storytelling, innovation in graphic narrative, the elevation of comics as a legitimate art form, and the championing of free expression.

"This project serves as an active tribute to Will Eisner's enduring influence," said Charles Sincero of Dare2Draw, the organization behind CreatorCØDE. "By opening the studio via live stream, the goal is to showcase the skill involved in sequential art and to contribute to the medium's legacy for future creators."

Funds raised through the Kickstarter campaign will support the production of the live-streamed residency and the resulting documentary artifact for Will Eisner Week.

For more information or to support the project, visit the Kickstarter page: https://bit.ly/zero-pixel

About Dare2Draw

Dare2Draw is an organization dedicated to supporting artists and promoting the craft of visual storytelling through events, mentorship, and educational initiatives.

