SandStone Insurance Partners Recognizes Continued Georgia Growth Under President Kevin Pierannunzi

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SandStone Insurance Partners today formally recognizes the leadership of Kevin Pierannunzi as President of Georgia Operations, a role he assumed in June 2025. Since stepping into the position, Pierannunzi has led strategic initiatives that have strengthened SandStone’s Georgia presence and expanded its capabilities across personal insurance, commercial insurance, and employer health coverage.Pierannunzi joined SandStone Insurance Partners in January 2017 as the first hire under company owners John Jassmann and Charlie Robinson. Over the past nine years, he has played a central role in building and scaling the company into a top-performing operation, earning a strong reputation among Georgia insurance brokers and throughout the southeast for disciplined risk management strategies.Since assuming the role of President of Georgia Operations, Pierannunzi has focused on strategic growth, advisor development, and deepening client relationships. His leadership has supported increased demand from middle-market businesses, expanded personal and commercial programs, and reinforced SandStone’s service-oriented advisory model in a complex and evolving insurance market.“Kevin has helped shape the Georgia operation from the ground up,” said John Jassmann, Chief Executive Officer of SandStone Insurance Partners. “His leadership continues to elevate our standards for service and execution. The results we have seen under his direction speak for themselves.”Pierannunzi oversees regional strategy, team development, and account growth across SandStone’s Georgia footprint. He works closely with other advisors and leadership to ensure programs align with clients’ risk profiles and business objectives.“Kevin consistently leads with clarity and accountability,” added Charlie Robinson, President of SandStone Insurance Partners. “He understands both the technical nuances of insurance and the importance of building out strong teams. His leadership positions SandStone well for continued growth in Georgia and across the Southeast.”Pierannunzi’s continued leadership reflects SandStone Insurance Partners’ commitment to excellent advisor expertise as the firm moves through 2026 and beyond.To learn more about SandStone Insurance Partners, visit www.sandstoneins.com

