Spotlight on Safety: En Sintonía Highlights How to Recognize Montgomery County Police Officers, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

The show will also highlight free literacy class opportunities for the community

The featured guests on this week’s edition of En Sintonía con el Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Carlos Cortes, public information officer and police officer at the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), and Mario Gamboa, founder and executive director at CENAES. The show will air on Friday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This edition of En Sintonía will open with an interview featuring the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), highlighting the department’s newly updated police officer patches. Designed to help residents easily identify police officers, the new patches now clearly display the wording “Montgomery County Police.” This update reflects MCPD’s ongoing commitment to promoting community trust, transparency, and peace of mind for residents throughout the County.

The second half of the show will feature the nonprofit organization CENAES, which for over 20 years has provided free educational guidance to vulnerable communities across Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. CENAES invites residents to participate in literacy classes offered in both English and Spanish, designed for individuals who did not have the opportunity to receive this essential education earlier in life. During the segment, Mr. Gamboa will share information on class locations and guide viewers through the registration process.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

