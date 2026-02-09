JD Macones Returns to Red Maple Economic Group and Assumes Leadership of Marketing Efforts

JD’s expertise, judgment, and leadership make him uniquely suited to help shape both our analytical work and our outward-facing strategy” — Chris Young

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Maple Economic Group (“RMG”) is pleased to announce that JD Macones has returned to the firm after concluding his tenure at Resolution Economics. In addition to resuming his consulting role, Mr. Macones will assume responsibility for all marketing and business development initiatives at RMG.

Mr. Macones brings extensive experience in economic analysis, litigation support, and expert consulting, along with a strong understanding of professional services branding and client engagement. His return reflects a shared commitment to rigorous economic methodology, strategic growth, and the collaborative culture that has long defined RMG.

“JD’s expertise, judgment, and leadership make him uniquely suited to help shape both our analytical work and our outward-facing strategy,” said Christopher Young, Managing Member of RMG. “We are excited to welcome him back and to have him lead our marketing efforts as we continue to expand the firm’s visibility and impact.”

During his time at Resolution Economics, Mr. Macones worked on a range of complex economic matters, further strengthening his analytical skill set and industry perspective. At RMG, he will oversee marketing strategy, communications, and business development initiatives, while continuing to support clients in high-stakes litigation, regulatory, and consulting engagements.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I had at Resolution Economics,” said Mr. Macones. “Returning to Red Maple Group feels like coming home. The firm’s intellectual independence, integrity, and focus on clear, defensible economic analysis are what originally drew me here. I am also excited to help tell the Red Maple story more clearly to the market and support the firm’s continued growth.”

Mr. Macones’ return is effective immediately. He will be based in New York City.

About RMG

Red Maple Economic Group is an economic consulting and forensic analysis firm providing expert services in litigation, valuation, damages analysis, and regulatory matters. RMG is known for its analytical rigor, independence, and client-focused approach.

For additional information, please contact:

