Video-in-Print Technology Expands Reach as Video Plus Print Brings Multisensory Storytelling to the Global Stage

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of brands across the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and other global markets are turning to video-in-print solutions to engage audiences through a more immersive and tactile experience. Video Plus Print, an Orlando-based manufacturer specializing in integrated video technology within printed formats, is at the center of this expanding shift.Designed to meet the demands of modern marketing, Video Plus Print’s product range includes Video Brochures Video Mailers , Video Boxes, Video Packaging , and Video Folders. These marketing tools merge the impact of high-definition video with the familiarity and tangibility of print, creating a multisensory format that delivers messages more effectively and memorably.A Shift Toward Experience-Led MarketingIn an era defined by digital fatigue and fragmented attention, marketers face a fundamental challenge: how to leave a lasting impression. Traditional brochures, once a staple of brand communication, are often overlooked or discarded. Static ads, emails, and social posts are easily forgotten.Video-in-print changes that dynamic. With video screens embedded directly into physical marketing materials, messages are seen, heard, and felt—all within seconds of interaction. These experiences offer immediate emotional connection and higher engagement.“Video-in-print solutions from www.VideoPlusPrint.com are transforming how organizations across the USA, Canada, Australia, the UK, and beyond deliver their brand stories,” said a company spokesperson. “It’s no longer just about telling a story, but about making that story felt.”Applications Across Key SectorsAcross industries, video-in-print technology is being adopted as a solution to longstanding communication challenges. In healthcare, Video Folders simplify complex treatment plans. In real estate, Video Brochures provide visual property tours that feel personal. For luxury retailers, Video Boxes elevate gifting into a curated brand encounter.These tools are also being used in corporate training, client onboarding, event invitations, fundraising campaigns, franchise communications, and investor relations. By combining video and print, businesses gain a tool that informs, educates, and resonates in a single touchpoint.Product Categories Supporting Communication Goals• Video Plus Print manufactures a range of integrated products to suit different use cases:• Video Brochures: Hardcover or softcover formats that open to play videos immediately, often used in presentations and product launches.• Video Mailers: Lightweight, postage-optimized pieces designed to capture attention on delivery.• Video Boxes: Custom packaging options that house gifts or product samples alongside embedded video messaging.• Video Packaging: Hybrid solutions that combine video and tactile elements for product introductions or detailed explanations.• Video Folders: Structured to include inserts and documents, ideal for proposals, internal training, or onboarding materials.Each product is customizable in terms of screen size, video length, print finish, and interactivity, allowing organizations to align design with message intent.Benefits Rooted in Behavioral InsightMarketers have long known that storytelling drives action. Video-in-print enhances that effect through multisensory engagement. Research shows that combining visual, auditory, and tactile inputs increases retention and recall. Unlike email or static media, these formats invite undivided attention.Video Plus Print products are designed to reduce cognitive friction. Screens auto-play upon opening. Content is structured into chapters or menus. There are no apps to download, no buttons to press. The focus is solely on the experience.Adoption by Global Brands and Local InnovatorsFrom Fortune 500 corporations to fast-growing startups, organizations across sectors are finding value in video-in-print. Brands in real estate, automotive, education, tech, finance, and wellness are utilizing these tools to extend their message beyond the screen and into the hands of decision-makers.While many campaigns focus on lead generation or customer retention, others are used internally—for board meetings, training sessions, or HR communications—where clear, impactful delivery is essential.Accessibility and ScalabilityOne key to broader adoption has been the accessibility of the format. With low minimum order quantities, www.VideoPlusPrint.com supports campaigns of all sizes, from boutique firms to national chains. The company offers design templates, in-house video formatting, and full production support, simplifying execution from start to finish.Products are manufactured globally and shipped worldwide, with door-to-door delivery to reduce complexity for clients.Looking Ahead in 2026As customer expectations continue to rise, the demand for personalized, emotionally resonant content grows stronger. Video-in-print provides a path forward for organizations that want to move beyond the limitations of traditional print or passive video content.The format blends storytelling, branding, and interaction into one piece—bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds. www.VideoPlusPrint.com continues to lead this evolution, enabling brands to deepen connections with their audiences in a media landscape that increasingly rewards relevance and authenticity.

