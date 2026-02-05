Nashville Adventures Donates 1 Percent of Revenue to Veteran Nonprofits and Scholarships

Donation to Operation Stand Down by Nashville Adventures Nashville Adventures

Veteran-founded tour company continues its annual commitment to support Operation Stand Down and veteran scholarships in Tennessee

Giving back is built into how we operate. As Nashville Adventures grows, so does our responsibility to support veterans and the community that supports us” — Paul Whitten, Founder, Nashville Adventures

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville Adventures, a veteran-founded walking tour company based in Music City, has again donated 1 percent of its annual revenue to a combination of veteran-focused nonprofits and internal scholarship initiatives.

This year’s giving includes direct support for Operation Stand Down, a Tennessee-based organization providing housing assistance, employment resources, and critical support services for veterans and their families. Additional funds were allocated through Nashville Adventures’ scholarship efforts, which focus on expanding access to professional development and opportunity for veterans.

Unlike one-time or campaign-based donations, Nashville Adventures builds giving directly into its business model by committing a percentage of revenue each year. This structure ensures that as the company grows, its impact scales alongside it.

Founded by a combat veteran and former Peace Corps volunteer, Nashville Adventures was created with a mission centered on community, service, and meaningful human connection. The company regularly partners with veteran organizations, supports local initiatives, and integrates civic responsibility into its operations.

Nashville Adventures offers immersive walking tours, specialty experiences, and private group events throughout Nashville, blending historical insight with personal storytelling. The company has earned a 5.0-star rating across major review platforms and has been featured by both local and national media outlets.

For Nashville Adventures, donating 1 percent of revenue is not a marketing exercise. It reflects a long-term commitment to ensuring veterans continue to have access to opportunity, stability, and community support.

