Magnet Announced as Innovation Stage + Technology & Innovation Stream Partner of ECO IMPACT 2026

Magnet

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECO Canada is proud to announce Magnet as Innovation Stage + Technology & Innovation Stream Partner at ECO IMPACT 2026, a leading event celebrating environmental professionals and sustainability leadership on February 19-20, at the Westin in Calgary, AB.


Magnet is a Centre of Innovation, housed at Toronto Metropolitan University. Through a twin focus on technology and partnerships, their vision is to build an empowered, effective, and efficient labour market ecosystem. The organization designs digital solutions, curates innovative technology integrations, and fosters partnerships that enhance connectivity, inclusion, and opportunity across Canada’s workforce. This alignment makes Magnet a proud sponsor and a natural partner of ECO IMPACT’s mission to foster growth and innovation in the environmental sector.


About ECO IMPACT 2026

ECO IMPACT is a dynamic conference dedicated to uplifting Canada’s environmental professionals and accelerating the frontiers of sustainability. The event offers enriching professional development opportunities and showcases the latest advancements in sustainability through our Learning Streams, Awards Gala, and Innovation Stage.


Innovation at ECO Impact: Powered by Magnet

As the Innovation Stage Partner, Magnet is supporting Alberta’s leading environmental thinkers and emerging technologies at ECO Impact. The Innovation Stage serves as a dynamic hub where groundbreaking ideas, industry expertise, and forward‑looking solutions come together to shape a more sustainable future for the province.

Supported by the Government of Alberta, this platform highlights the people and projects driving meaningful environmental progress.

Together with Magnet, we’re excited to celebrate the people and projects that are shaping a sustainable, more resilient future for Alberta.


Spotlight: Technology & Innovation Stream

With Magnet’s support, the Technology & Innovation Stream will feature a robust lineup of sessions designed to explore the intersection of digital transformation and environmental progress.

Magnet’s commitment to future-of-work challenges and digital innovation will help elevate these conversations, bringing fresh perspectives and practical solutions to the forefront.


Join Us at ECO IMPACT 2026

Whether you're an environmental professional, a tech innovator, or a sustainability advocate, ECO IMPACT 2026 is your opportunity to connect, learn, and lead.

Ready to attend? Register now and secure your spot at ECO IMPACT 2026: https://ecoimpact.ca/

Magnet Announced as Innovation Stage + Technology & Innovation Stream Partner of ECO IMPACT 2026

