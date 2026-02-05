WOW.DHS.GOV: Most Transparent Administration in American History Adds 5,000 More Criminal Illegal Alien to Public Website

WOW.DHS.GOV has a new feature that makes it easier for users to search the criminal illegal aliens removed from their state: wow.dhs.gov/[state name]

WASHINGTON –– As part of the Trump administration’s commitment to provide the most transparent administration in history, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announces an additional 5,000 criminal illegal aliens are now available to view on wow.dhs.gov. The database will now include 25,000 individuals who represent a snapshot of the criminal illegal aliens arrested under the Trump Administration.

“While the mainstream media is engaged in a media blackout, refusing to cover the criminals our law enforcement risk their lives to remove from America’s streets, the Trump administration is offering ultimate transparency. The numbers speak for themselves: since launching WOW.DHS.GOV, MILLIONS of Americans have logged on to the Worst of the Worst website to see the gang members, child predators, murderers, human traffickers, and other vicious criminals DHS is removing every day from every corner of America,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Just today, DHS added 5,000 more criminal illegal aliens convicted of repulsive crimes including sex offense against a child, homicide and human slavery. These monsters represent only a small fraction of the hundreds of thousands of criminal illegal aliens DHS has arrested since the start of the Trump administration – and we are NOT slowing down. Stay tuned.”

Since launching on December 8, 2025, WOW.DHS.GOV has seen widespread praise and millions of views. It was also the seventh most-viewed page on DHS.gov for the entire year of 2025, after only being publicly available for 24 days.

Some of the criminal illegal alien additions to wow.dhs.gov include:

Kevin Cruz-Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras and Paisas gang member, arrested in Yazoo City, Mississippi on January 12, 2026. His criminal history includes convictions for sexual assault –– carnal abuse, sexual assault, and illegal re-entry.

Jaime Tirado-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Surenos (sur-13) gang member, arrested in Lino Lakes, Minnesota on January 8, 2026. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide and assault.

Mong Cheng, a criminal illegal alien from Laos and member of the Oriental Boys gang, arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 2, 2026. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, assault, stolen property, and stolen vehicle.

Hiep Vu, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, arrested in Saint Louis, Missouri on January 12, 2026. His criminal history includes convictions for molestation of a minor and sex offense against child – fondling.

Jaime Morales-Castro, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, arrested in Bridgeton, New Jersey on January 9, 2026. His criminal history includes convictions for sex offense against child – fondling and obstruction of justice.

David Llama Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, arrested in Miramar, Florida on January 5, 2026. His criminal history includes a conviction for human slavery or trafficking.

Sokha Suong, a criminal illegal alien from Cambodia, arrested on January 6, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. His criminal history includes convictions for rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault, harassing communication, burglary, establishing gambling place and violation of a court order.

Kevin Rodriguez-Avalos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, arrested on January 5, 2026, in Farmville, Virginia. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, kidnapping, and gang activity.

Said Elmi, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 7, 2026. His criminal history includes convictions for assault and burglary.

# # #