ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Semi-Truck Driver who Killed 4, Injured Others in Indiana

He entered the U.S. illegally using the disastrous CBP One app under the Biden administration and was issued a CDL by Governor Josh Shapiro’s Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON — On Feb. 5, ICE arrested an illegal alien semi-truck driver issued a commercial driver’s license by Pennsylvania who killed four innocent people on Feb. 3, when he swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a van in head-on collision.

Bekzhan Beishekeev, a 30-year-old national of Kyrgyzstan, illegally came to the United States using the Biden administration’s disastrous CBP One app and was released into the United States. Even worse, Pennsylvania, under Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, issued him a commercial driver’s license.

On Feb. 3, at approximately 4 p.m., Beishekeev was traveling eastbound on Indiana’s State Route 67 when he allegedly failed to brake for a slowed semi-truck in front of him. Police say he swerved into the westbound lane and slammed into a van carrying up to 15 passengers. Four people were killed in the crash. This fatal crash is being investigated by the Indiana State Police, the Jay County Sheriff’s Department and the Jay County Coroner’s Office.

Photo from The Commercial Review

ICE issued an immigration detainer against Beishekeev with the Jay County Jail on Feb. 4. And, because the state of Indiana cooperates with ICE, we were able to take him into custody on the morning of February 5. He will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.

“Not only was Bekzhan Beishekeev released into our country by the Biden administration using the CBP One app, but he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania. These decisions have had deadly consequences and led to the death of four innocent people in Indiana on Tuesday,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It is incredibly dangerous for illegal aliens, who often don’t know our traffic laws or even English, to be operating semi-trucks on America’s roads. These sanctuary governor’s must stop giving illegal aliens commercial driver’s licenses before another American gets killed.

In recent months, we’ve seen a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles on American roads, directly threatening public safety and resulting in senseless loss of life.

ICE also arrested Akhror Bozorov, a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan wanted in his origin country for belonging to a terrorist organization, in November who was also issued a CDL by Pennsylvania.

In October Secretary Noem highlighted the arrests of more than 140 illegal alien truck drivers arrested in Indiana during Operation Midway Blitz.

Additionally, in October ICE arrested illegal alien, Anmol Anmol, who was issued a commercial driver's license (CDL) by the state of New York to “No Name Given Anmol.”

In August, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for a criminal illegal alien—Harjinder Singh— following his arrest for three counts of vehicular homicide while driving a semi-truck in Florida.

# # #