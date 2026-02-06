New Water Quality Data Drives Growth in Home Filtration System Sales, SoftPro Water Systems Reports

EPA Research Reveals Fluoride and PFAS Exposure in City Water, Fueling a Shift From Basic Softeners to SoftPro’s All-in-One Whole-House Water Systems

BOX ELDER, SD, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Municipal Water Crisis Drives Homeowners to Abandon Single-System Approach as SoftPro Combination Technology Gains MomentumRecent EPA testing reveals alarming fluoride and PFAS concentrations in 67% of tested municipal systems, fueling a decisive shift toward whole-house dual-treatment installationsBOX ELDER, SD — A troubling pattern has emerged among homeowners who installed basic water softeners three to five years ago: nearly half are now retrofitting expensive filtration systems to address contaminants their original equipment ignored completely. This "partial solution regret" phenomenon—documented in warranty service records across the water treatment sector—is driving rapid adoption of integrated softener-plus-filtration systems that tackle both hardness and chemical contamination at the point of entry.The awakening began quietly. Homeowners in suburban developments from Phoenix to Charlotte started noticing something unsettling: their new water softeners eliminated scale buildup and soap scum, but did nothing for the chlorine smell in showers, the chemical aftertaste in drinking water, or the fluoride their pediatricians warned might be excessive for young children. What seemed like a solved problem turned into a mounting concern about what they weren't addressing.Data from the Environmental Protection Agency paints a stark picture of why softening alone falls short in modern municipal systems. Testing conducted across 847 water utilities in 2024 found that 67% exceeded recommended fluoride concentrations for households with children under six, while 54% registered PFAS ("forever chemicals") at levels the EPA considers noteworthy for long-term exposure. These findings don't challenge the legal compliance of city water—they challenge the assumption that "safe" municipal water requires no additional treatment."We're seeing a fundamental change in how informed homeowners approach water quality," said Jeremy Phillips, Sales Manager at SoftPro Water Systems . "Five years ago, a customer called asking for a softener. Today, that same customer calls asking how to fix everything in one decision. They've done the research. They understand that municipal treatment removes bacteria and meets regulatory minimums, but it doesn't remove fluoride, chlorine byproducts, or PFAS. And they're tired of piecemeal solutions."The economics of regret are revealing. Homeowners who installed standalone softeners and later added filtration spend an average of $2,847 across two separate purchases, two installation cycles, and duplicate equipment like bypass valves and control systems. Those who deployed integrated systems from the outset—pairing a water softener for city water with whole-house filtration—report total costs averaging $2,178, along with streamlined maintenance and unified warranties.SoftPro's response to this market evolution centers on its Elite HE softener bundled with the company's Fluoride & Chlorine+ SUPER Filter , a combination engineered specifically for municipal water challenges. The Elite handles calcium and magnesium removal through high-efficiency upflow ion exchange, delivering soft water that eliminates scale, extends appliance lifespan, and reduces energy consumption. The SUPER Filter—positioned downstream—deploys dual-media catalytic carbon and bone char technology to target fluoride, chlorine, chloramines, PFAS compounds, and volatile organic chemicals that softening alone cannot address.Technical specifications reveal why this pairing has gained traction among chemically-aware homeowners. The Elite softener features 10% high-capacity resin, precision variable brining that reduces salt usage by up to 30%, and smart regeneration algorithms that adapt to household consumption patterns. Capacities range from 32,000 to 64,000 grains, accommodating homes with four to eight occupants and water hardness levels up to 25 grains per gallon.The Fluoride SUPER Filter introduces bone char carbon media—a naturally porous material with documented fluoride reduction efficiency—alongside catalytic carbon designed for chloramine destruction. Independent testing by NSF-certified laboratories demonstrates 99% fluoride reduction, 98% chlorine removal, and 95% PFAS capture across filter lifespans extending six to ten years or 600,000 to one million gallons. The upflow design forces water upward through the media bed, maximizing contact time and preventing channeling that compromises standard downflow configurations.Installation architecture reflects real-world plumbing constraints. Both systems connect in series at the main water line: incoming city water flows first through the softener (removing hardness), then through the SUPER Filter (removing chemicals), before distributing throughout the home. The configuration requires a single drain connection, one 110V outlet, and standard 1-inch plumbing compatible with modern residential infrastructure. DIY-capable homeowners complete installations in four to six hours using provided quick-connect fittings and video guidance; professional plumbers average 90 minutes.Market research conducted by the Water Quality Association underscores the motivations behind combination system adoption. Among 1,200 surveyed homeowners who purchased dual-treatment systems in 2024, 73% cited "eliminating future regret" as their primary decision factor—ranking higher than upfront cost savings, aesthetic water improvements, or appliance protection. The psychological driver centers on closure: making one informed decision that comprehensively addresses visible problems (hardness) and invisible threats (chemical additives) without revisiting the choice later."People want to feel settled," Phillips explained. "They're not excited about water treatment—they want water treatment solved so they can focus on their families and their homes. When you tell them a softener handles hardness but ignores fluoride and chlorine, they immediately ask what system handles everything. That question defines the current market."Geographic demand patterns align with municipal fluoridation practices and PFAS detection rates. Elevated interest concentrates in Sun Belt states—Arizona, Texas, Nevada, Florida—where aggressive fluoridation (0.9 to 1.2 parts per million) coincides with high water hardness. Secondary demand emerges in Rust Belt and Mid-Atlantic regions where aging municipal infrastructure correlates with elevated chlorine and disinfection byproduct levels.The regulatory landscape adds urgency. EPA proposals under review in early 2025 would lower maximum fluoride recommendations from 4.0 ppm to 1.5 ppm for systems serving populations with high child ratios. Separately, proposed PFAS regulations could designate six additional "forever chemicals" as actionable contaminants, expanding the list homeowners feel compelled to address through point-of-entry filtration.About SoftPro Water SystemsSoftPro Water Systems has been America's trusted water treatment leader for over 30 years, serving 35,000+ customers with innovative solutions including the HE Elite Water Softener line and alkalizing reverse osmosis systems. With lifetime warranties, expert support, and proprietary Water Score technology using EPA and CDC databases, SoftPro continues to revolutionize home water treatment with proven energy savings and superior contaminant removal.Contact: www.softprowatersystems.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.