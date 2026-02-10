Aker BioMarine Expands Its Presence in India Through Strategic Leadership, Partnerships, and Product Innovation

Aker BioMarine is establishing strong roots in India, building sustainable growth and creating long-term impact. Visit us at Booth #C08, Vitafoods India 2026

LYSAKER , NORWAY, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aker BioMarine Human Health Ingredients (HHI), a global leader in sustainable marine-based nutrition, is strengthening its long-term commitment to India as it prepares for a prominent presence at Vitafoods India 2026 (Booth #C08). Marking a new chapter of growth, the company will showcase strategic investments in local leadership, distribution partnerships, and targeted product innovation designed to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers and nutraceutical brands.At Vitafoods India 2026, Aker BioMarine will introduce Revervia, a high-concentration, algae-based DHA solution designed to meet the needs of Indian consumers and customers alike. More importantly the high levels of DHA come from natural fermentation rather than chemical concentration. Supporting brain, eye, maternal, and fetal health, Revervia offers minimal taste and smell, making it well suited for capsules, powders, and a wide range of functional formats.Expanding Aker BioMarine’s sustainable nutrition portfolio, Revervia combines trusted omega-3 science with plant-based, vegetarian ingredients. It provides brands with a flexible, high-quality solution aligned with India’s needs for a vegetarian sourced omega-3 ingredient, backed by full-service expertise from formulation to market launch.Aker BioMarine HHI will also highlight Superba Krill oil, a multi-nutrient solution designed to support healthy aging and proactive care across all life stages. Naturally rich in omega-3 EPA and DHA, choline, and astaxanthin, Superba Krill oil is distinguished by its phospholipid advantage, meaning it is one of the most bio-available forms of omega-3 available and it supports superior nutrient absorption and cellular-level benefits. A growing body of science demonstrates Superba Krill oil’s positive effects on cellular health, brain health, and joint health—key focus areas for Indian consumers seeking long-term wellness and vitality. Together, krill oil and algae-derived DHA position Aker BioMarine as a leader in sustainable, science-backed health solutions tailored for the Indian market.As part of its expansion strategy, Aker BioMarine has appointed Hidayat Ali as Country Director, India, to lead commercial growth and market development. With more than 15 years of experience building and scaling specialty ingredient businesses across pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, Ali brings deep scientific expertise, regulatory insight, and commercial acumen to the role.Most recently at Kappa Bioscience AS (now part of Balchem Corporation), Ali built a multi-million-dollar portfolio of branded ingredients across South Asia and the Middle East. Earlier in his career, he spent over a decade managing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical amino acid portfolios with SEKISUI Chemical Japan. A registered Pharmacist with an MBA in International Business, Ali is well positioned to expand Aker BioMarine’s footprint and foster strong partnerships across India’s nutrition ecosystem.Further strengthening its presence, Aker BioMarine has entered into a strategic partnership with G.C. Chemie Pharmie Pvt. Ltd. (GCCPL) to expand access to its clinically validated krill oil and algae-derived DHA ingredients across India. With more than four decades of experience, GCCPL is a leading Indian healthcare company operating across pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, functional foods, and biopharmaceuticals. Known for its scientific rigor, regulatory expertise, and pan-India reach, GCCPL will leverage its strong distribution network and technical capabilities to make Aker BioMarine’s premium ingredients accessible to Indian manufacturers and brand owners. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to evidence-based nutrition and supports the growing demand for clinically substantiated, high-quality health solutions in India.“India is a critical growth market for Aker BioMarine, and our presence at Vitafoods India 2026 reflects our long-term commitment to building strong partnerships supported by local leadership, and science-driven innovation,” said Ross Norris, General Manager Asia Pacific, Aker BioMarine. “By combining sustainable krill oil, algae-based DHA through Revervia, and trusted distribution capabilities, we are enabling Indian nutraceutical brands to meet evolving consumer needs with clinically validated, high-quality omega-3 solutions. With continued leadership in Superba Krill oil and strategic investments in local expertise, we are well positioned to support partners from formulation through successful market launch.”Aker BioMarine Human Health Ingredients is planting firm roots in India, laying the foundation for sustainable growth and long-term impact in one of the world’s most dynamic nutrition markets. Visit Aker BioMarine Human Health Ingredients at Vitafoods India 2026, Booth #C08 or visit us online to learn more.About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of krill and algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+™, and our business model focusses on investing in science to validate the superior delivery of omega-3 benefits possible by krill oil. Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

