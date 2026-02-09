Assisted Living Education Appoints  Alison Reichert, MBA as Chief Marketing Officer

Assisted Living Education Logo Alison Reichert

Assisted Living Education (ALE) announced the appointment of Alison Reichert, MBA, as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Most importantly, she shares our commitment to supporting administrators and operators with high-quality, practical education.” — Jane Van Dyke-Perez, CEO of Assisted Living Education

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assisted Living Education (ALE) , a leading provider of education and certification programs for assisted living professionals, announced today the appointment of Alison Reichert, MBA, as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).Reichert brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience spanning marketing, education services, training, events, and operations across healthcare, SaaS, and professional education organizations. In her role, she oversees ALE’s marketing, communications, brand strategy, and growth initiatives, with a focus on expanding reach, strengthening engagement, and aligning marketing strategy with ALE’s educational mission.“Alison’s background uniquely positions her to lead ALE’s next phase of growth,” said Jane Van Dyke-Perez, CEO of Assisted Living Education. “She understands education at scale, knows how to build trusted brands, and has a proven track record of aligning marketing with operational excellence. Most importantly, she shares our commitment to supporting administrators and operators with high-quality, practical education.”Prior to joining ALE, Reichert held senior leadership roles at Kooth Digital Health, Relias, OnCourse Learning, and Gannett Healthcare Group, where she led large-scale education portfolios, national and global marketing initiatives, and flagship conferences generating millions in revenue. She has managed teams of more than 120 staff and contractors, overseen thousands of live and online trainings annually, and consistently delivered measurable growth through integrated marketing, PR, and event strategies.At ALE, Reichert focuses on elevating brand visibility, modernizing marketing channels, expanding partnerships, and supporting the evolving needs of assisted living professionals nationwide.“ALE plays a critical role in preparing and supporting assisted living administrators, and I’m honored to step into this role,” said Reichert. “My focus is on building clear, trusted communication with our audience, strengthening our marketing foundation, and ensuring our programs continue to meet the real-world needs of assisted living administrators and operators. This is an exciting opportunity to grow responsibly while staying true to ALE’s mission.”Reichert holds an MBA from Salem State University and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Management from Bentley University.About Assisted Living Education (ALE) Assisted Living Education (ALE) is a leading provider of education, certification, and training programs for assisted living and Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE ) administrators, operators, and care professionals. ALE specializes in high-quality initial certification, continuing education, and recertification programs designed to support compliance, operational excellence, and effective leadership within assisted living and RCFE communities With a focus on practical application and regulatory alignment, ALE delivers education through live online and on-demand formats to meet the evolving needs of RCFE assisted living professionals across the industry. ALE is committed to supporting administrators at every stage of their career through clear guidance, expert instruction, and accessible learning experiences.Learn more at www.assistedlivingeducation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.