Bright Pattern and Xceed Announce Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered, Omnichannel Contact Center Solutions

This partnership with Bright Pattern allows us to significantly elevate the value we deliver to our clients.” — Ahmed El-Kadry, Pres-Sales Senior Supervisor at Xceed

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Pattern , an AI-driven contact center platform designed for modern customer experience, today announced a partnership with Xceed, a leading contact center and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider in the Middle East and Africa. The partnership brings together Bright Pattern’s advanced omnichannel, AI, and Workforce Management capabilities with Xceed’s deep operational expertise to deliver intelligent, outcome-driven CX solutions across industries.STRATEGIC RATIONALE: ENHANCING CX THROUGH COMPLEMENTARY STRENGTHSThe partnership represents a complementary collaboration that enriches Xceed’s service portfolio while preserving its core positioning as a trusted BPO partner. By integrating Bright Pattern’s cloud-native platform, Xceed enhances its ability to deliver technology-enabled CX at scale without shifting away from its people- and outcomes-focused operating model.“This partnership with Bright Pattern allows us to significantly elevate the value we deliver to our clients,” said Ahmed El-Kadry, Pres-Sales Senior Supervisor at Xceed. “We are enhancing our CX capabilities with AI and cloud technology while staying true to our role as a strategic BPO partner focused on outcomes, not just tools.”Through Bright Pattern, Xceed extends its offering with a robust Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) stack that is rapid to deploy, highly scalable, and AI-ready across all customer engagement channels. Bright Pattern’s true omnichannel architecture unifies voice and digital interactions including WhatsApp, chat, email, and social media into a single agent desktop, ensuring customer history, sentiment, and context travel seamlessly with every interaction.Embedded AI capabilities such as AI Virtual Agent, Omni Quality Management (Omni QM), AI Agent Assist, and Interaction Analytics enable Xceed to move toward outcome-based selling, focusing on measurable business results such as higher First Contact Resolution (FCR), reduced Average Handling Time (AHT), and improved Customer Satisfaction (CSAT).“Xceed brings strong operational excellence and regional CX expertise, making them an ideal partner,” said Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development, Bright Pattern Middle East and Africa. “Together, we are enabling organizations to move faster, operate smarter, and deliver more personalized customer experiences through AI-driven, cloud-native contact centers.”FUTURE AMBITIONS: A SHARED ROADMAP FOR CX INNOVATIONTogether, Bright Pattern and Xceed aim to elevate the regional CX ecosystem through integrated, AI-enhanced services.Xceed is positioning itself as an end-to-end solution architect, delivering the full CX lifecycle, from licensing and AI-enabled implementation to optimization and ongoing support, reducing client dependence on multiple vendors. The partnership also enables deep ecosystem integration, with pre-packaged connections between Bright Pattern and major CRM platforms such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Microsoft Dynamics, allowing AI and analytics to leverage unified customer data for smarter routing, decisioning, and personalization.By combining Xceed’s operational and regional expertise with Bright Pattern’s advanced AI suite, the partnership enables the delivery of sophisticated, automated, and localized CX solutions that compete confidently with global technology providers.OPERATIONAL AND TECHNICAL COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGESAt the core of the partnership is Bright Pattern’s AI-driven contact center intelligence, including virtual agents, real-time transcription, and interaction analytics. These capabilities support automated self-service, faster issue resolution, and proactive customer engagement.AI-powered routing analyzes intent, keywords, and sentiment in real time to connect customers with the best-skilled agent, prioritize high-value or high-risk interactions, and personalize responses at scale. Agents benefit from real-time guidance through AI Agent Assist, while OmniQM automatically evaluates 100% of interactions, helping supervisors improve performance and streamline quality assurance.The platform is built to meet the needs of all industries, including regulated industries, with PCI-DSS and GDPR compliance ensuring bank-grade security and data protection. Bright Pattern’s active-active cloud architecture delivers zero-downtime reliability, a critical requirement for mission-critical contact center operations. Its cloud-native, AI-enabled workflows also support Xceed’s remote-first operating model, enabling efficient management of distributed teams across locations and remote hubs.COMMERCIAL AND STRATEGIC VALUE FOR CLIENTSThe partnership delivers tangible commercial benefits. AI-driven automation and self-service reduce manual effort, shorten handling times, and improve containment rates, optimizing total cost of ownership (TCO). Bright Pattern’s cloud model also provides a cost-effective alternative to traditional on-premises platforms such as Avaya and Cisco.With pre-integrated AI capabilities and rapid cloud deployment, new tenants and use cases can go live in days rather than months, accelerating onboarding, speeding optimization, and enabling faster time-to-revenue.THE LONG GAME: FROM VOLUME TO VALUEXceed’s long-term vision is to act as a trusted CX advisor, using AI to redesign processes rather than simply scaling headcount. Instead of responding to volume-driven requests such as adding agents, Xceed can recommend AI-powered self-service, intelligent routing, and automation workflows that reduce inbound demand while improving performance across the customer journey.By combining interaction history, real-time sentiment, and behavioral insights, Bright Pattern’s AI enables Xceed to help clients deliver hyper-personalized experiences at scale, ensuring every customer interaction feels relevant, timely, and tailored.ABOUT BRIGHT PATTERNFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM).Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across more than 30 countries, Bright Pattern’s cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice — whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information about Bright Pattern, visit www.brightpattern.com ABOUT XCEED Xceed Contact Center (XceedCC) is a leading customer experience and contact center solutions provider, delivering end-to-end, technology-enabled CX services for regional and global organizations. With deep expertise across voice and digital channels, XceedCC combines skilled contact center operations with cloud-based platforms, AI-driven automation, and advanced analytics to help clients improve customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and business outcomes.XceedCC offers a full CX lifecycle approach, including solution design, platform implementation, optimization, and managed services. By leveraging omnichannel engagement, intelligent routing, quality management, and AI-powered insights, XceedCC enables organizations to deliver personalized, scalable, and compliant customer experiences across industries such as banking, telecommunications, government, and enterprise services.Headquartered in Smart Village, Egypt, XceedCC operates multiple, large-scale centers across the Egypt, Morocco, Mauritius, and the GCC regions, supporting both on-site and remote-first operating models.For more information about Xceed, visit Xceed Contact Center.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.