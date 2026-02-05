Investor Alert: Inspired Healthcare Capital Bankruptcy Recovery Options

Kurta Law Firm Represents Investors and Pursues Recovery Efforts Following Inspired Healthcare Capital Bankruptcy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kurta Law Firm, a national securities arbitration law firm dedicated exclusively to representing investors, announced today that it is actively pursuing recovery options for investors impacted by the bankruptcy and financial distress involving Inspired Healthcare Capital and its related investment offerings (United States Bankruptcy Court, Texas Northern, Case Number: 9:26bk90004). The firm currently represents multiple investors who sustained losses connected to Inspired Healthcare Capital funds and affiliated offerings.Inspired Healthcare Capital sponsored a range of alternative investments, including private placements, healthcare real estate funds, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) offerings, and income-focused products marketed to investors seeking stable yield and diversification. The suspension of distributions, operational disruptions, and subsequent bankruptcy proceedings have raised serious questions regarding disclosures, risk representations, due diligence practices, and whether these investments were appropriately recommended by financial advisors and brokerage firms.Kurta Law Firm is investigating potential claims against brokerage firms, due diligence providers, and other parties who may have played a role in the sale and supervision of these investments. Investors who purchased these products may have legal avenues to recover losses through FINRA arbitration or securities litigation, particularly where unsuitable recommendations, misrepresentations, or inadequate risk disclosures occurred.“Bankruptcy does not mean investors are out of options,” said Jonathan Kurta, Founding Partner of Kurta Law Firm. “We are pursuing claims on behalf investors affected by Inspired Healthcare Capital and are actively evaluating additional claims. In these cases, liability can extend beyond the sponsor to the brokerage firms that recommended these investments and others. We are determined to hold those who were negligent responsible and leave no stone unturned to recover our clients’ losses.”Kurta Law Firm represents investors nationwide and focuses exclusively on securities arbitration and investment fraud matters. The firm offers confidential consultations to investors who purchased Inspired Healthcare Capital investments to evaluate potential recovery strategies and legal claims.Investors with losses tied to Inspired Healthcare Capital are encouraged to contact Kurta Law Firm promptly for a confidential consultation:Website: https://www.kurtalawfirm.com/ Phone: (877) 600-0098Email: info@kurtalawfirm.comAddress: 295 Madison Avenue, Suite 705, New York, NY 10017About Kurta Law FirmKurta Law Firm is a national securities law firm dedicated exclusively to representing investors in FINRA arbitration, securities litigation, and investment fraud disputes. The firm focuses on helping clients recover losses caused by broker misconduct, unsuitable investment recommendations, and other securities industry violations.Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

