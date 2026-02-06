Cemvita and Radix Collaborate to Advance Circular Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Feedstock Plant in Brazil

Driving 40% reduction in cost per ton of bio oil produced, while leveraging strong synergies with existing industrial assets and local capabilities Luciano, VP of Operations and Engineering at Cemvita Luiz, Head of Energy at Radix

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cemvita and Radix announced progress in front-end engineering for a first-of-its-kind circular bio-oil project in Brazil, focused on converting crude glycerin, a biodiesel byproduct, into ultra-low carbon intensity bio-oil used as a feedstock to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other advanced biofuels.Brazil has historically been a global leader in biofuel, primarily through bioethanol. This collaborative project takes a different path. Cemvita’s proprietary biomanufacturing platform converts crude glycerin into a versatile bio-oil that can be upgraded into high-value, drop-in feedstocks, including co-processing in existing refineries and/or Hydro-processed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA)-based SAF, expanding both the feedstock base and the decarbonization potential of the fuel value chain.The collaboration focuses on translating Cemvita’s biomanufacturing process, de-risked through years of pilot and scale-up work, into an industrially executable configuration. Leveraging its deep engineering expertise and global experience supporting large-scale industrial projects, Radix is responsible for developing the engineering, industrial design basis, and scalability framework for the project.Radix, a technology solutions services company delivering innovative industrial solutions, worked alongside Cemvita to define operating boundaries, pressure-test assumptions, and align the biology with real-world industrial constraints. The result advances the project toward a buildable asset and materially reduces execution risk.“This project demonstrates how innovation and industrial engineering can work together to enable energy transition,” said Luiz Mello, Head of Energy at Radix. “Cemvita has developed a unique and differentiated technology. Our close collaboration aims to ensure that this technology can be engineered, built, and operated at an industrial scale with the discipline and quality required for long-term success.”Cemvita’s process enables crude glycerin, traditionally a low-value byproduct of biodiesel production, to become a strategic input for ultra-low Carbon Intensity (CI) fuels. With Radix’s engineering leadership, the project is being designed in a way that could be deployed across biodiesel facilities, supporting broader adoption and long-term growth.“What the teams have accomplished in the past six months reflects a very high level of engineering collaboration and discipline,” said Luciano Zamberlan, VP of Operations and Engineering at Cemvita. “Together with Radix, we successfully tropicalized a project initially designed for the U.S., adapting equipment selection, utilities, layout, and integration strategies to Brazil. This approach enabled close to a 40% reduction in cost per ton of bio oil produced, while leveraging strong synergies with existing industrial assets and local capabilities.”This engineering approach intends to be replicable and scalable across biodiesel facilities, enabling crude glycerin to shift from a low-value byproduct into a strategic input for ultra-low Carbon Intensity (CI) fuels. Beyond its technical and commercial relevance, the project supports the development of a more circular bioeconomy by upgrading waste streams into higher-value products and enabling new pathways for sustainable fuels.The project continues to advance through development phases with the objective of reaching the Final Investment Decision within 2026.About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally, empowering customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable our worldwide customers to thrive in their technological journey. With North American headquarters in Houston, TX, and headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries. Radix's robust capabilities extend to more than 30countries worldwide. Learn more at www.radixeng.com About CemvitaCemvita uses synthetic biology to turn carbon waste into high-value sustainable oils and critical inputs for sectors like aviation, agriculture, personal care, and industrial manufacturing. By expanding the range of feedstocks that can be used in biomanufacturing, Cemvita is helping build a more resilient, circular bioeconomy. We work with leading global partners to deploy technology that cuts carbon at the source and scales into real infrastructure. Learn more at www.cemvita.com

