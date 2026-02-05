Water and Sanitation on Integrated Vaal River System water levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has released the latest weekly dam levels report that has revealed a continuous and strong performance of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) at 99.6% this week, with most dams at or above full capacity, including the Vaal Dam which has increased from 100.9% to 101.6%. This reinforces water security for Gauteng and the surrounding areas.

Although the IVRS remains stable and is unchanged from the previous week, its consistency is due to balanced inflows, effective water resource management, and sustained catchment performance. Near-full system levels provide assurance of reliable water supply for domestic, agricultural, industrial, and economic needs.

Key dams within the system recorded the following status:

Sterkfontein Dam remains unchanged at 100.1%, maintaining its role as a critical strategic reserve within the IVRS. Stable full storage levels support long-term water security and system resilience.

Bloemhof Dam has declined slightly from 96.5% to 95.3%. Despite the decrease, storage remains strong and continues to support downstream flows, agricultural users, and ecological requirements.

Grootdraai Dam has decreased marginally from 102.1% to 101.5% yet remains above full capacity. The dam plays a vital role in supporting the upper Vaal catchment, power generation, and industrial activity.

Katse Dam has recorded a minor decrease from 97.4% to 97.2%. As a key component of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, its consistently high levels remain essential to sustaining the broader IVRS.

Mohale Dam remains unchanged at 101.8%, continuing to benefit from stable catchment conditions and strong inflows.

The current dam levels confirm a healthy and resilient Integrated Vaal River System, with high storage enhancing the system’s ability to meet current demand and withstand short-term pressures such as dry spells, rising temperatures, or increased water use.

The Department of Water and Sanitation welcomes the continued stability of the IVRS and attributes this positive outlook to recent rainfall, sound water management practices, and resilient catchment conditions.

While storage levels remain favourable, the Department urges all water users to continue practicing responsible water use. Water conservation remains critical to safeguarding the system against climate variability and growing demand.

The Department will continue to monitor dam levels closely and provide regular updates to ensure transparency and support informed decision-making by municipalities, industries, and communities reliant on the Integrated Vaal River System.

