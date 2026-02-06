Minister John Steenhuisen oversees finalisation of 12 000 doses of Foot and Mouth Disease vaccines, 6 Feb

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, will visit the Agricultural Research Council Onderstepoort Veterinary Research to witness the finalisation of the first batch of locally produced Foot and Mouth Disease vaccines.

The visit follows the completion and registration of the vaccine by ARC scientists and technical experts, developed using local infrastructure and expertise. The vaccine is registered as a stock remedy under Act 36 of 1947 and complies with the required quality, safety, and efficacy standards.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 6 February 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: ARC Onderstepoort Veterinary Research, 100 Soutpan Road, Onderstepoort, Pretoria (TAD Facility)

Enquiries:

Director: Media Liaison Ministry of Agriculture

Joylene van Wyk

Cell: 083 292 7399

E-mail: Joylenev@nda.agric.za

