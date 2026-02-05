Boston Community Health Collaborative Releases 2025-2028 Community Health Improvement Plan

BOSTON – February 5, 2025, The Boston Community Health Collaborative, which is facilitated by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) and convenes City departments, public health, healthcare, community based organizations, and Boston residents released the 2025-2028 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), a citywide roadmap to improve health outcomes for Boston residents and advance health equity across neighborhoods.

Building on findings from the 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), the CHIP reflects extensive input from health centers, hospitals, community-based organizations, residents, and public health leaders. Translating data and community voice into coordinated action, the 2025-2028 CHIP identifies shared priorities and strengthens coordination across sectors, helping align and advance partnerships and strategies over the next three years to reduce disparities and support Boston residents living longer, healthier lives. In line with BPHC’s Live Long and Well agenda, the CHIP outlines a clear set of priorities, identified through data and community input, which include: housing, economic mobility and opportunity, healthy and affordable food, and access to care. These priorities reflect the conditions that most strongly influence health outcomes and guide how partners align efforts and resources across Boston.

“We continue to work across departments to ensure that all residents have access to healthy and affordable food, care, and necessary resources to live long and well,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This plan is driven by community input — guiding our priorities and collective work to strengthen our neighborhoods. I'm grateful to the Boston Community Health Collaborative, Boston Public Health Commission, and all our partners for delivering this informative report that will help keep our communities healthy.”

“Health outcomes are determined by the conditions in which people are born, live, learn and age. In Boston, these conditions are not experienced equally, creating deep and avoidable health inequities,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “The interventions described in the Community Health Improvement Plan will help address these inequities and turn community insight into coordinated action that supports longer, healthier lives for all. Thank you to the over 1,900 neighbors who participated.”

To support the goals outlined in the CHIP, the Boston Community Health Collaborative will bring partners together regularly to learn from one another and put shared goals to action. Subcommittees will meet throughout the year to coordinate activities, develop shared approaches, and track progress.