The Martin and Deborah Maloy antique toy and train collection rings up more than $1.6M at Bertoia’s December 13 auction

Circa-1912-1915 Marklin Series II clockwork driven model of the ‘Battleship Brooklyn,’ the prize of Marty Maloy’s fleet, 35 inches in length, included the original cradle stand, $90,000 Early Marklin (German) hand-painted early musical carousel, finely crafted and hand-painted with ornate railings, decorative lamp globes, and the original striped canopy, $120,000 Ives gauge 1 clockwork powered No. 40 locomotive with a set of white 20th Century Limited cars, the locomotive having had minor red edge enhancement; otherwise excellent, $52,800 Circa 1920 Gunthermann clockwork driven, eight-man racing scull, original form, 28½ inches long, having great action of synchronized rowing like an actual racing scull, $27,600 Early Merriam (American) horse-drawn carriage with Maypole dancers, 17 inches in length, museum grade and a true survivor, $16,800

VINELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VINELAND, N.J. – An early Marklin (German) hand-painted early musical carousel knocked down for $120,000 and a circa-1912-1915 Marklin Series II clockwork-driven model of the Battleship Brooklyn achieved $90,000 at Bertoia’s auction of the Martin and Deborah Maloy Collection , held on December 13, 2025.The Maloy collection was gathered over a period of 60 years and grew to become a world-class assemblage of European tin toys, autos and boats, biscuit tins, Marklin and other rare European trains, early Ives trains and accessories; airplanes, wind-up toys and more. The collection was the entire focus of the 400-lot auction, which totaled more than $1.6 million.An early Marklin musical carousel was the overall top lot of the auction, selling near the high end of its $120,000 estimate. It was finely crafted and hand-painted with ornate railings, decorative lamp globe, and the original striped canopy. The carousel revolved and a music box played from the base. It was a museum-quality item and a masterpiece of toymaking.It should also be noted here that the Marklin carousel had been purchased by the late Marty “Marty” Maloy directly from the personal collection of the late Bill Bertoia, a legendary antique toy dealer and co-founder of Bertoia Auctions. “Marty came to visit my parents at our home in New Jersey and bought the carousel straight from the shelves of my father’s collection,” remarked Michael Bertoia, president of Bertoia Auctions.The Marklin Series II ‘Battleship Brooklyn’ more than doubled its $45,000 high estimate to earn runner-up honors. The prize of Marty’s fleet, the large and impressive ship measured 35 inches in length and included the original cradle stand. It truly showcased the master craftsmanship for which Marklin is renowned. It was fabulously preserved and in pristine condition.An Ives gauge 1 clockwork-powered No. 40 locomotive with a set of white 20th century limited cars was the sleeper lot of the sale, blasting through its $5,000 high estimate to bring $52,800. The locomotive had minor red edge enhancement; otherwise the set was excellent.A circa 1920 Gunthermann (German) clockwork driven, eight-man racing scull, original form and 28½ inches long, easily breezed past the $11,000 high estimate to finish at $27,600. The very elusive and fascinating toy had great action of synchronized rowing like an actual racing scull and was the blue-and-white-striped varsity uniform version. It was in overall excellent condition.In a class of its own, a circa-1840 early American tin locomotive engine by Francis, Field & Francis chugged off to its new home for $27,600, besting the $7,000 high estimate by nearly fourfold. It is said to be the only known example of an important engine that, at 18½ inches long, was without a doubt the largest and earliest American tin toy locomotive ever produced.A rare Carette gauge 3 live-steam Stirling Single locomotive set changed hands for $25,200, more than five times the $5,000 high estimate. The beautiful toy depicted the Great Northern Railway’s famous “eight-footer” Stirling Single locomotive, loco and tender and had cast-iron frames of a type used by Carette on some of their higher-end, large-gauge locomotives.A toy motorcycle with sidecar attributed to a French maker, hand-painted with a tinplate driver and rubber tires, sped off for $24,000. The toy was all original except for the sidecar fender that had an unusual wind-up mechanism that wound a long spring running from the two-cylinder engine to the rear wheel. A period figure was included in the sidecar.A circa-1870s Althof, Bergmann & Co. (American) Union train set with an 11½ -inch-long locomotive rang up $24,000, just shy of five times the $5,000 estimate. Large and very rare, the set was a wonderful example of craftsmanship, with elaborate coach windows, baggage car roof and decorative wheels.A showstopping, museum-grade Merriam (American) horse-drawn carriage with Maypole dancers, 17 inches in length, coasted to $16,000, topping its $10,000 high estimate. A clockwork-driven motor propelled the toy as the rear base revolved, causing the children to dance around the Maypole. A rare survivor, it presented in great condition.A circa-1870 George Brown clockwork fire engine, a scarce and important toy pictured in the ‘George Brown Sketchbook,’ climbed to $10,200. The hand-painted American tin toy replicated the real Lee and Larnard fire engine manufactured in Philadelphia around 1860. This masterpiece of tin design was clockwork-driven and graded in overall excellent condition.To discuss consigning toys, trains, banks, dolls or holiday antiques to a future auction hosted by Bertoia’s, whether it is a single item or an entire collection, please contact Michael Bertoia at 856-692-1881; or email toys@bertoiaauctions.com. For more information, visit www.bertoiaauctions.com

