In Testimony Today, NYSOFA Highlights Historic Investments in Gov... February 04, 2026 | 4:55 PM ET Learn more about In Testimony Today, NYSOFA Highlights Historic Investments in Governor Hochul’s Budget for Older New Yorkers, Prioritizing Vital…

In testimony today before a joint legislative hearing, New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) Director Greg Olsen highlighted key community supports for older adults in Governor Hochul’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 Executive State Budget, which continues efforts to make New York safer and more affordable while expanding community-based programs and services that promote aging with dignity and independence.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “Governor Hochul continues to deliver for all New Yorkers, recognizing that older adults bring enormous economic and social value to their families, their communities, and the economy. This fiscal plan promotes opportunity and economic security for older New Yorkers, caregivers, and families alike. It provides critical support services to help older New Yorkers age in their communities of choice and support those who care for them with direct services. The Governor’s focus on affordability delivers yet again for individuals of all ages to help assure the continued success of older adults and their families across the lifespan.”

According to NYSOFA, individuals over age 50:

Represent 36% of the state’s population yet contribute 43% ($719 billion) to the state’s GDP. Spending by this population supports almost 6 million jobs.



Generate $482 billion in wages and salary.



Contribute $72 billion (41%) in state and local taxes.



Older adults’ pension and Social Security income infuse $111 billion into New York’s economy. Individuals 55 and older also have the highest rates of volunteerism, generating an economic value of $13.2 billion annually. (See additional data on NYSOFA’s website.)

Affordability continues to be a priority for Governor Hochul to help older adults on fixed incomes, enhance opportunities for older adults, and help secure their vital contributions to New York communities. Her proposed FY 2027 Executive State Budget focuses on affordability, public safety, livability and mental health to help millions of older adults and their families. The budget proposals and recently announced State of the State agenda also continue the largest investment in community-based aging services in New York State history, as well as other investments that will help older adults remain independent in their communities of choice.

Continuation of Historic Investments in NYSOFA Network of Aging Services and Supports

The Governor’s FY 27 Executive Budget continues the state's largest-ever investment in NYSOFA programs and services, including $35 million to address documented unmet needs for services statewide. This would bring the total invested amount to $268 million for this purpose since 2019. These funds expand critical service infrastructure for all regions of the state. See here for a breakdown of FY 26 statewide investments as allocated in last year’s budget for each Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) region in New York State.

The budget also continues the state’s $2.9 million investment in technology and program innovations to combat isolation, bridge the digital divide, improve overall health and wellness, reduce depression, address elder abuse, and strengthen NYSOFA’s stipend program for volunteer recruitment and retention.

The Governor’s budget also includes the following additional investments and programs to support older New Yorkers across agencies.

Investing in NYSOFA and Aging Network Community Supports for Older Adults

Doubles funding to expand the Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities (NORC) model , which brings together health and social services to help older adults age in place.



, which brings together health and social services to help older adults age in place. Provides an additional $5 million targeted inflationary increase for in-home and community services, including nutrition .



. Protect individuals from scams and fraud through training and a public awareness campaign.



through training and a public awareness campaign. Develops recommendations for a one-stop for all benefits that older adults may be eligible for across state agencies.



Caregiving and Social Inclusion Supports for Older Adults and Their Families

Universal Child Care and Pre-K – to benefit older adults who are primary caregivers of their grandchildren while also relieving caregiver burden on parents who may be caring for an older adult while also raising children.



– to benefit older adults who are primary caregivers of their grandchildren while also relieving caregiver burden on parents who may be caring for an older adult while also raising children. Boosting awareness of the Child Tax Credit – to benefit older adults who are primary caregivers to grandkids and may not be aware of their eligibility for this tax credit.



– to benefit older adults who are primary caregivers to grandkids and may not be aware of their eligibility for this tax credit. Investing in more community centers focused on intergenerational engagement to promote physical health, mental health and community connections at a time when older adults – and people of all ages – are susceptible to the health risks of social isolation.



to promote physical health, mental health and community connections at a time when older adults – and people of all ages – are susceptible to the health risks of social isolation. Expanding American Sign Language interpretation – to promote social inclusion for hearing-impaired older adults.



Housing and Household Affordability for Older Adults

Most people want to remain in their own homes and communities as they age. Doing so is possible if housing is designed or modified for aging-in-place and a community has affordable housing options for varying life stages. Meanwhile, household affordability – from insurance to utilities costs – is critical for ensuring older adults’ independence. The following proposals offer additional protections for households with older adults:

Addressing the cost of automobile insurance through common-sense steps to battle fraud, limit damages paid out to bad actors and ensuring that consumers, not insurance companies, are prioritized. Car ownership and insurance protections are especially vital for many older adults to remain independent. Older adults are among the safest drivers, but many also struggle with high insurance premiums and other costs that put their independence at risk.



through common-sense steps to battle fraud, limit damages paid out to bad actors and ensuring that consumers, not insurance companies, are prioritized. Car ownership and insurance protections are especially vital for many older adults to remain independent. Older adults are among the safest drivers, but many also struggle with high insurance premiums and other costs that put their independence at risk. Accelerate affordable housing to build more housing and speed up approvals.



to build more housing and speed up approvals. Funding to expand access to modular starter homes .



. Manufactured home park loan fund to provide affordable capital to finance improvements to critical infrastructure including sewer, septic and water systems, utilities, roadways and resiliency upgrades.



to provide affordable capital to finance improvements to critical infrastructure including sewer, septic and water systems, utilities, roadways and resiliency upgrades. Ending state taxes on tips up to $25,000 annually.



up to $25,000 annually. Reducing home insurance costs for the 1.8 million older adults in New York State who own their own homes. Discounts will help homeowners who take positive actions to improve their homes and increase opportunities to age in community through safety features, roof improvements, weatherproofing, storm shutters, smoke alarms, theft protection (security systems), and more.



for the 1.8 million older adults in New York State who own their own homes. Discounts will help homeowners who take positive actions to improve their homes and increase opportunities to age in community through safety features, roof improvements, weatherproofing, storm shutters, smoke alarms, theft protection (security systems), and more. Protecting older-adult renters (approximately 1 million older adults in New York State are renters) by holding landlords accountable for failing to fix building issues and helping older adults who may be particularly vulnerable to this form of exploitation. The Governor’s plan would also update the Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption (SCRIE) and DRIE – raising income limits from $50,000 to $75,000 – which will prevent evictions.



(approximately 1 million older adults in New York State are renters) by holding landlords accountable for failing to fix building issues and helping older adults who may be particularly vulnerable to this form of exploitation. The Governor’s plan would also update the Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption (SCRIE) and DRIE – raising income limits from $50,000 to $75,000 – which will prevent evictions. Energy efficiency/cost savings for older adults – by expanding the EmPower program for low- and moderate-income ratepayers; and investing in and promoting the Energy Affordability Program (EAP), EmPower+, and the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). These proposals will reduce energy costs for low-income families, improve energy efficiency, and/or provide cash assistance and monthly discounts to make improvements affordable, further securing New Yorkers’ ability to age in community.



– by expanding the EmPower program for low- and moderate-income ratepayers; and investing in and promoting the Energy Affordability Program (EAP), EmPower+, and the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). These proposals will reduce energy costs for low-income families, improve energy efficiency, and/or provide cash assistance and monthly discounts to make improvements affordable, further securing New Yorkers’ ability to age in community. Controlling utility costs for older adults – by removing hidden fees; requiring data centers to pay their fair share of energy costs; protecting tenants from utility shutoffs if a landlord doesn’t pay bills; and capping energy costs at 6% of income for low-to-moderate-income residents.





Food and Nutrition Support for Older Adults

Nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining health, independence, and quality of life for older adults, helping to prevent chronic diseases and support overall well-being. New York’s nutrition program for older adults – the nation’s largest – provides over 20 million meals annually to more than 245,000 older adults, supporting physical health and well-being while combating social isolation. The Governor’s budget proposes substantial investments in food security for older adults and New Yorkers of all ages.

Investing in food banks and pantries (2,700 pantries statewide) and providing grants for capital costs to upgrade infrastructure, equipment and vehicles.



(2,700 pantries statewide) and providing grants for capital costs to upgrade infrastructure, equipment and vehicles. Modernizing EBT with chips to eliminate theft of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits .



. Expanding free summer meals and rural summer meals.



Public Safety and Consumer Protections for Older Adults

Establish criminal penalties for unlicensed manufacture and sale of 3D-printed firearms .



. Hold federal officers accountable for breaking the law by establishing a right to sue federal officers for Constitutional violations.



by establishing a right to sue federal officers for Constitutional violations. Protecting safe access to worship – prohibiting protests within 25 feet of houses of worship.



– prohibiting protests within 25 feet of houses of worship. Autonomous vehicle pilot expansion – providing additional options for older adults who lack transportation access.



– providing additional options for older adults who lack transportation access. Installation of additional subway platform edge barriers to provide visible, physical safety improvements.



to provide visible, physical safety improvements. Modernize and streamline crime victims’ system for easier access .



. Protecting private data by requiring data brokers to register with the state and providing a process for individuals to be able to delete information collected.



by requiring data brokers to register with the state and providing a process for individuals to be able to delete information collected. Labeling AI-generated content , including election-related content.



, including election-related content. Prohibiting misleading discounts in online sales.



Health Care Services for Older Adults

Investments for hospitals and nursing homes , which will benefit all New Yorkers who rely on the health care system, including older adults. This includes $750 million for hospitals and nursing homes and $800 million for the Safety Net Transformation program, which strengthens safety net hospitals specifically.



, which will benefit all New Yorkers who rely on the health care system, including older adults. This includes $750 million for hospitals and nursing homes and $800 million for the Safety Net Transformation program, which strengthens safety net hospitals specifically. Expanding scope of practice to expand access to health care services.



to expand access to health care services. Increasing awareness of the availability and benefits of hospice and palliative care .



. Protecting vaccine access and ensuring that New York can set its own immunization standards based on accepted medical science and public health needs.



Beth Finkel, AARP New York State Director, said, "AARP New York applauds the Governor’s proposals that aim to help older New Yorkers age in place, including developing a one-stop shop for benefits and addressing the utility affordability crisis. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and look forward to working with her and state lawmakers to enhance support and services for aging New Yorkers."

Barry A. Kaufmann, President of the NYS Alliance for Retired Americans, said, "Governor Hochul’s proposed state budget prioritizes programs and initiatives that recognize the value of supporting older New Yorkers and the many ways we contribute economically and socially to New York’s communities. It’s practical leadership to benefit our members and so many other New Yorkers."