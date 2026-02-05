Alejandro R Hernandez

Alejandro Hernandez, CEO of ARH Consulting LLC Expands Advisory Services with California Life Insurance License

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Consulting LLC today announced that its founder, Alejandro Hernandez, has obtained a California life insurance license, further expanding the firm’s advisory capabilities for individuals, families, and business owners throughout the state.The addition of licensed life insurance services enhances ARH Consulting LLC’s integrated approach to advisory services, which includes legal coordination, real estate advisory, and strategic consulting. The firm now offers clients expanded access to life insurance solutions designed to support family protection planning, estate planning coordination, business succession strategies, and long-term financial security.Life insurance is increasingly recognized as a critical component of comprehensive financial and risk planning. With this licensure, ARH Consulting LLC is positioned to align insurance solutions with clients’ broader legal, financial, and real estate objectives, while addressing California-specific planning considerations.“Obtaining a California life insurance license allows us to better serve clients seeking thoughtful, coordinated planning solutions,” said Hernandez. “Our goal is to help individuals and business owners protect what they have built while planning responsibly for the future.”ARH Consulting LLC serves entrepreneurs, real estate investors , and families across California, providing strategic advisory services tailored to evolving personal and business needs. The firm’s continued expansion reflects its commitment to delivering comprehensive, forward-looking solutions in a complex financial landscape.For more information about ARH Consulting LLC and its advisory services, please visit www.arhconsults.com

