Gilroy Garlic Festival Returns Summer 2026 for Three-Day Food Celebration
The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association is pleased to announce the return of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, July 24–26, 2026.
"Gilroy Garlic Festival has been at the heart of our community for generations, and we were so proud to see its sold-out, successful return last summer," said Alex Misa, President of the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association. "It is with great excitement that we once again announce the return of Gilroy’s annual homecoming, and we hope to see you all here in the Garlic Capital of the World this July!”
In the spirit of continuing the time-honored legacy of garlic festivals past, 2026 marks the return of the Gilroy Garlic Queen Pageant. The 2026 Gilroy Garlic Queen Pageant will award scholarships to individuals selected to be the Queen, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up. Apply now at www.gilroygarlicfestival.com/miss-gilroy-garlic
Founded in 1979, the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association has a legacy of celebrating Gilroy's heritage while giving back to the community. Since its inception, the organization has raised and distributed millions of dollars to local non-profits, schools, and charitable organizations, all through the dedication of volunteers and community members.
The 2026 festival will feature garlicky favorites, culinary competitions, live music, artisanal vendors, and activities for all ages. Full programming details and ticketing options will be released in the coming weeks.
For more information, visit www.gilroygarlicfestival.com
