EACR Inc – Melville Launches Dedicated Electronics Recycling Pickup Service for Long Island Businesses

Electronics Recycling Long Island

Commercial pickup program expands secure, compliant e-waste recycling across Nassau and Suffolk County.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR Inc – Melville today announced the launch of a new dedicated pickup service for electronics recycling designed specifically for businesses throughout Long Island, New York. The new program provides commercial customers with a streamlined, dependable way to schedule e-waste pickups, remove retired equipment, and support responsible recycling practices across Nassau County and Suffolk County.As Long Island organizations refresh IT hardware more frequently, many businesses are left storing end-of-life electronics such as computers, monitors, servers, and network gear that cannot be disposed of through regular waste streams. EACR Inc – Melville’s dedicated pickup service helps businesses reduce storage constraints, improve workplace safety, and keep technology lifecycle management on track—while supporting compliance expectations and sustainability initiatives.“Businesses across Long Island need an electronics recycling partner that is responsive, professional, and built for commercial operations,” said a spokesperson for EACR Inc – Melville. “This dedicated pickup service makes it easier to manage e-waste responsibly and maintain consistent, reliable removal throughout Nassau and Suffolk County.”Dedicated Long Island Electronics Recycling Pickup for Commercial AccountsEACR Inc – Melville’s new pickup service supports a wide range of business electronics recycling needs, including:Desktop computers, laptops, and workstationsServers, storage equipment, and rack hardwareNetwork equipment (switches, routers, firewalls, access points)Monitors, printers, and office peripheralsTelecom equipment, cables, and miscellaneous e-wasteThe program is designed for offices, healthcare facilities, schools and universities, manufacturers, warehouses, property managers, and multi-site organizations seeking dependable electronics recycling pickup across Long Island.Built for Nassau & Suffolk: Convenience, Compliance, and Operational ReliabilityEACR Inc – Melville’s dedicated pickup service is structured to help Long Island businesses:Simplify e-waste removal with dependable scheduling and coordinated logisticsSupport compliance expectations through responsible handling and recycling pathwaysReduce storage and safety risks tied to stockpiling end-of-life electronicsAdvance sustainability initiatives by diverting electronics from improper disposalWhether a business needs recurring pickups or support for a larger office cleanout, EACR Inc – Melville provides a commercial-first service experience tailored to Long Island’s operational needs.Service AvailabilityElectronics recycling pickup is now available throughout Long Island, NY, with scheduling based on volume, site access, and service requirements. Businesses seeking electronics recycling pickup in Nassau County or Suffolk County can contact EACR Inc – Melville to confirm accepted materials and arrange service.About EACR IncEACR Inc - Melville105 Maxess Rd Suite S124, Melville, NY 11747(631) 634-2440EACR Inc – Melville provides commercial electronics recycling solutions for businesses throughout Long Island and the surrounding New York region. Focused on reliable pickup logistics and responsible recycling pathways, the company helps organizations manage end-of-life electronics efficiently while supporting compliance and sustainability goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.