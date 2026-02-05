Colorado’s Test and Fix Water for Kids program protects children statewide from lead exposure

Denver (Feb. 5, 2026): More than 700,000 Colorado children are now protected from lead exposure at schools and child care facilities, thanks to the Test and Fix Water for Kids Program at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. As required by state law, the program tests drinking water fixtures statewide and fixes problems when lead is found. In just three years since its launch, Colorado has built one of the largest and most effective school- and child-care-lead-testing programs in the country — delivering safer drinking water where children learn and play.

So far, the program has:

Tested more than 62,000 plumbing fixtures at over 4,000 elementary and middle schools and licensed child care facilities.

Achieved 100% participation from public schools serving grades pre-K through 8 in the state.

Reached 77% of licensed child care facilities statewide.

Identified fixtures needing action at about 1,100 facilities, with all remediation now complete.

Lead can leach into drinking water as pipes and fixtures age and corrode. While drinking water is only one potential source of exposure, reducing lead from every possible source is essential to protecting children’s health. Lead exposure in children can be linked to learning challenges, behavioral effects, and lifelong health impacts.

“Every child deserves safe drinking water where they learn and grow,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “Through the Test and Fix Water for Kids Program, Colorado schools and child care providers have taken meaningful action to reduce lead exposure and protect children’s health across the state.”

Colorado’s approach has drawn national attention for its scale, transparency, and strong partnerships with schools, child care providers, local public health agencies, and water experts — demonstrating how coordinated public health action can deliver real results for families.

Families with questions about lead exposure should talk with a health care provider about blood lead testing. More information is available through the Colorado Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program.

Please visit our website for more information about the Test and Fix Water for Kids Program.

