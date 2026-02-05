19TH ANNUAL ALL-STAR GOSPEL CELEBRATION READY TO KICK OFF NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

An unforgettable evening of inspiration and celebration set to take place at the 19th Annual All-Star Gospel Celebration on Thursday, February 12, 2026 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an unforgettable evening of inspiration and celebration at the 19th Annual All-Star Gospel Celebration (ASGC), a global red-carpet event that brings together NBA stars, legends, hometown heroes, and community leaders, set to kick-off All-Star weekend. The event will be held Thursday, February 12, 2026, from 7-10 p.m. at Faithful Central, located at 400 West Florence Ave. in Inglewood, Calif.“I’m excited that for 19 years we’ve provided a pivotal platform for athletes to showcase their business and community contributions off-the-court,” says event creator/CEO Tomeka Holyfield. Co-hosted by former NBA Lakers player Maurice "MO" Evans, Dru Evans from the NBWA-National Basketball Wives Association, and comedian and radio host J-Red, this highly anticipated production has become a cherished tradition that intertwines entertainment, philanthropy and inspiration.This year’s 2026 Slam Dunk Honorees include:• •9X NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook -- recently broke the NBA's 47-year-old all-time triple-double record, surpassing Oscar Robertson.• 3X NBA Champion and NBA Coach of the Year -- Byron Scott• 4X World Series Champion -- Mookie Betts• KIKI Shepard -- Actress/Philanthropist• Bishop Kenneth Ulmer• Bishop Charles BlakeHometown Heroes recognized for their contributions to the community:• Eaton Fire Survivor/Activist/Coach, Zaire Calvin• Aundrae Russell of L.A. Radio KJLH• Community Activist Anthony “Shep” CrawfordThis year features an incredible lineup of multiple-award-winning recording artists:• Jekalyn Carr - top-selling GrammyAward winner, 10X Stellar Award winner, and 4X GMA Dove Award winner, also inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.• Deitrick Haddon, multiple Stellar and Dove Award winner, and 3-time Grammynominated artist• 1K Phew, Dove Award-winning artist for Rap/Hip-Hop Gospel Album of the Year• Otis Kemp featuring 5X Grammynominee rap artist Flo RidaTickets available now on Eventbrite . This year’s sponsors include Mothers Shut In, Shoulder Up and LIVE FREE USA. ASGC raises funds to benefit breast cancer, autism awareness and Sickle Cell awareness through the National Marrow Donor Program, and support bone marrow transplant recipients through The HELPPPPing Hands Foundation— a 501 (c) 3.ASGC is committed to uplifting and inspiring while showcasing the heart and resilience of those who make a difference through community efforts and service.For more information, please visit www.allstargospelcelebration.com

