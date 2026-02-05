Kidology, Inc. Expands Community Impact Through Sensory Inclusion Partnership at Xfinity Mobile Arena

This is about access without limits” — Luba Patlakh

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kidology , Inc., a women-owned, Philadelphia-based pediatric therapy organization and two-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, proudly announces a new community partnership with Xfinity Mobile Arena - becoming the presenting sponsor of the arena’s Sensory Room.While Kidology has proudly served families for more than 10.5 years—with its 11-year milestone approaching this May—this partnership represents far more than an anniversary moment. It is part of a strategic growth and community activation plan, further affirming Kidology’s clinical mission.A Sensory Space Designed for Every Event—and Every FamilyAs part of the partnership, Kidology is now the presenting sponsor of Xfinity Mobile Arena’s Sensory Room, reinforcing its leadership in accessibility, neurodiversity inclusion, and family-centered support.The Sensory Room will be accessible during all arena events, including concerts, sporting events, and family-focused experiences such as Disney on Ice, ensuring children who need sensory support have a welcoming place to reset—no matter the event.Kidology will also serve as a sponsor of the Philadelphia Wings Autism Acceptance Game on April 11, further strengthening its commitment to neurodivergent families and community inclusion.“This is about access without limits,” said Luba Patlakh, Founder and CEO of Kidology, Inc.“Families shouldn’t have to ask if a space is inclusive or wonder if their child will be supported. This sensory room is here for every event, every family, and every child who needs it.”An Upgraded Sensory Experience with Clinical InsightIn the months ahead, Kidology will enhance and upgrade the Sensory Room with thoughtfully selected tools designed to help children manage sensory overload in real time.Kidology will also sponsor sensory toolkits including calming toys and engaging activities, allowing families to utilize therapeutic supports during events and continue benefiting from them at home.A Strategic Continuation of Inclusion-Focused PartnershipsThis collaboration builds on Kidology’s 2024 season partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers, marking its second major sponsorship within professional sports and live entertainment venues.By expanding into Xfinity Mobile Arena, Kidology continues its intentional focus on meeting families where they already are— integrating therapy-informed support into real-world community experiences.“This is where our clinical work meets everyday life,” said Patlakh.“Inclusion isn’t just something we talk about in therapy rooms—it’s something we build into our community.”Rooted in Philadelphia. Built for Growth.Founded in 2014, Kidology provides comprehensive pediatric services including Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, ABA, Early Intervention, and family-centered care for neurodivergent children from infancy through young adulthood.As a women-owned organization and two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Kidology, Inc. continues to invest in partnerships that reflect its mission of accessibility, advocacy, and long-term community impact.Looking ahead, Kidology, Inc. plans to further expand its footprint, including the anticipated opening of a Center City Philadelphia location within the next year, increasing access for urban families and strengthening its role as a regional leader in pediatric healthcare.A Space Where Everyone BelongsThe Kidology, Inc. Sensory Room at Xfinity Mobile Arena stands as a tangible commitment to inclusion—ensuring that children who need a quiet space, sensory support, or a moment to reset are never excluded from experiences meant for joy and connection.“This partnership reflects who we are and where we’re going,” Patlakh said.“We’re not just building clinics—we’re building inclusive communities.”About Kidology, Inc.Kidology, Inc. is a multidisciplinary pediatric therapy organization dedicated to helping children thrive through play-based, family-centered care. Founded in 2014, Kidology serves families across the Philadelphia region through innovative therapy services and community partnerships that promote inclusion, accessibility, and advocacy.

