Raised crosswalks to be installed on Rice Street in Nāwiliwili on Monday, February 23

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the installation of two raised crosswalks on Rice Street in Nāwiliwili. This will require a single lane closure in one direction at a time, on the night of Monday, February 23 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating traffic will be routed through the open lane.

The installations are part of the Rice Street Improvement project and were requested by the community due to high pedestrian traffic near Harbor Mall and Anchor Cove. HDOT is installing traffic-calming devices, including raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps, to promote pedestrian safety by providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed. For additional information on existing and planned speed humps or raised crosswalks, visit the HDOT Safety Improvement Map at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safety-map/

Work is weather permitting. For weekly lane closure information visit the website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

