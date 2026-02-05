Nightly partial closure at Nāwiliwili Road and Kukui Grove Street Intersection from Sunday, February 8
LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of the nightly full closure of the intersection of Nawiliwili Road and Kukui Grove Street in the northbound direction from Sunday, February 8 to Friday, February 13, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The closure is necessary for crews to do an underground survey to check where the utilities are for future sewer and water installation at the intersection. During the closure traffic will be detoured to Haleko Road. Flaggers will be on-site and electronic signs will be posted.
For weekly lane closure information visit the website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/
