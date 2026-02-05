Feb 5, 2026

The Board of Directors of the Golden Triangle Development LINK (LINK) has announced the appointment of Iain D. Vasey as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 15, 2026.

Vasey brings more than 30 years of nationally recognized leadership in economic development, real estate, and infrastructure-driven growth. Over his career, he has led and executed some of the largest and most complex industrial, manufacturing, and technology projects in the United States, generating billions of dollars in capital investment and thousands of high-quality jobs.

Some of Vasey’s most transformative economic development results were accomplished in his last several roles. Most recently, as Director of Development Services for the City of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Vasey served as program executive for more than $400 million in new U.S. Air Force capital investment supporting the transition to F-35 aircraft at Kingsley Field while overseeing planning, engineering, economic development, airport operations, and urban renewal functions. Previously, as President and CEO of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation, he helped attract more than $50 billion in industrial investment and create more than 7,000 direct jobs. Other notable projects include a $10 billion national site selection win with ExxonMobil supporting approximately 800 jobs; the $2+ billion Steel Dynamics anchor investment for the South Texas Steel Campus creating roughly 2,000 jobs; a $5 billion Cheniere LNG expansion; a $1 billion Bootstrap Energy grid resiliency project; and a $500 million Tesla lithium ore processing facility. Earlier, as Executive Director of Economic Development for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Vasey led recruitment efforts for IBM, Methanex, and Avalon Metals and supported major expansions by ExxonMobil, BASF, and CF Industries, resulting in more than $9 billion in new capital investment and over 5,000 direct permanent jobs.

“Iain is a proven leader with deep technical expertise, and a strong national reputation,” said Bain Nickels, Chairman of the LINK Board of Directors. “He understands how to compete, and win, at the highest levels of economic development. We are confident he will help position the Golden Triangle for its next chapter of success.”

Over the past few months, the LINK Board conducted a comprehensive national search led by Jorgenson Pace, a firm with over 30 years of experience placing top economic development executives across the country.

“I am honored to join the Golden Triangle Development LINK and to work alongside its staff, Board, partners, investors, and communities,” said Vasey. “The region’s assets, collaborative culture, and track record of success provide a strong foundation for continued growth and national competitiveness. I am looking forward to hitting the ground running to learn the community and help to build the project pipeline.”

Vasey will lead the LINK’s efforts to advance strategic business recruitment, support existing industries, strengthen regional partnerships, and build upon the Golden Triangle’s profile as a premier destination for investment.

Additional quotes:

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves – “Congratulations to Iain on being named the next President and Chief Executive Officer of the Golden Triangle Development LINK. The Golden Triangle has played a massive role in Mississippi’s historic economic development momentum. I look forward to working with him to attract even more record-breaking capital investment to our state.”

City of Starkville, Mayor Lynn Spruill – “I support the LINK Board’s decision to appoint Iain as President and CEO. He brings the qualifications and expertise we expect in this role, and I look forward to working with him to advance economic development in Starkville and across Oktibbeha County.”

City of Columbus, Mayor Stephen Jones – “Iain brings with him a proven track record in economic development and strong experience working with the military, and I am confident he will continue that success here in the Golden Triangle.”

City of West Point, Mayor Rod Bobo – “The City of West Point is elated to have Iain as the new President and CEO of the LINK. I am very impressed by what Iain brings to the table, including his experience and track record of success, which will build on our positive momentum. Very excited to work with him.”

Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority President- Kyle McConnell – “We look forward to working with Iain and welcoming his leadership. His experience and extensive network of industry contacts will strengthen the LINK’s ability to recruit and grow high-quality industry across our region. With the combined support of our three counties and

three municipalities, I am confident Iain is the right person to build on the LINK’s recent successes and advance our economic development efforts. The opportunities and resources available in our region position us for continued growth and long-term success.”

President of the Clay County Board of Supervisors, Lynn Horton – “We’re excited and thrilled to welcome Iain to the Golden Triangle Development LINK. He will build on the strong foundation already in place as we continue striving to be the best and do our best for the region.”

President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors, Trip Hairston – “The Golden Triangle is entering an important period of opportunity, and Iain’s background aligns well with what the region is working toward. His experience across complex projects and diverse markets places the LINK in strong position for the road ahead.”

President of the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors, Marvel Howard – “This is an important moment for the Golden Triangle, and Iain’s leadership comes at the right time. His ability to build partnerships and deliver transformative projects will benefit our citizens, businesses, and future workforce.”

