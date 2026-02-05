Grade Timber Launches Free Timber Tools to Empower Illinois Landowners in Understanding the Value of Select Harvest

Grade Timber Log Pile Log Hauling Cut Log

Free Tools for Accurate Timber Volume & Valuation: Empowering IL Landowners to Maximize Select Harvest Benefits Sustainably

Our mission at Grade Timber is to equip landowners with practical resources that highlight the value of select harvest” — Beau Shymansky

ALTON, IL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grade Timber, a leading provider of sustainable timber services based in Alton, Illinois, today announced the release of two innovative free downloadable tools: the Timber Volume Count Template and the Timber Valuation Template. Designed to work in tandem, these resources help landowners across Illinois accurately estimate timber volumes and assess market values, enabling a deeper understanding of the economic and sustainable benefits of select harvest practices. Tailored for regions throughout the state, including areas in counties such as Madison, Jackson, Union, Adams, Randolph, Alexander, Jefferson, and Sangamon, the tools simplify complex forestry calculations without the need for expensive surveys, supporting informed decisions on selective harvesting, sales, and long-term forest management.In an era of growing emphasis on sustainable forestry , these templates empower Illinois landowners to evaluate their timber resources responsibly. By combining volume estimation with valuation insights, users can identify high-value trees for select harvest—promoting forest health, biodiversity, and ongoing revenue potential while avoiding over-harvesting. Incorporating local species, regulations, and market data relevant to Illinois, the tools provide actionable insights into the true worth of standing timber."Our mission at Grade Timber is to equip landowners with practical resources that highlight the value of select harvest," said Beau Shymansky, Owner/Operator of Grade Timber. "These free templates streamline assessments, reduce errors, and empower users to make sustainable choices that maximize forest value. They're essential for pre-harvest planning in Illinois communities, helping landowners negotiate better and steward their lands for generations."Key features of the Timber Volume Count Template include:Sections for recording tree species, DBH (diameter at breast height), and height.Automated calculations using rules like Doyle or International 1/4".Easy-to-use grids for plot sampling and total estimates in board feet, cords, or tons.Tips on measurement tools and best practices for select harvest identification.Key features of the Timber Valuation Template include:Inputs for species grading, defects, accessibility, and local stumpage prices.Charts for value ranges, market comparisons, and Illinois-specific factors like transportation costs.Built-in calculators for total worth, with low, average, and high scenarios.Integration with volume data to project revenue from select cuts.Available for free download in PDF, Word, or Excel formats with no sign-up required, landowners can get started by:Gathering data from sample plots using the Volume Count Template.Inputting details and generating volume totals.Transferring data to the Valuation Template, adding market assessments.Reviewing breakdowns to understand select harvest value for sales, permits, or consultations.FREE TIMBER VALUATION TEMPLATE: https://www.gradetimber.com/timber-valuation-template FREE TIMBER COUNT TEMPLATE: https://www.gradetimber.com/timber-volume-count-template Frequently asked questions underscore their utility: Both templates offer reliable estimates for planning, with professional services recommended for official transactions. They're beginner-friendly with guided examples and operate offline for complete privacy—no data collection involved.Grade Timber encourages Illinois landowners to download both tools today to gain a comprehensive view of their timber's value through select harvest. Contact the team for questions or expert guidance.About Grade TimberGrade Timber is dedicated to providing sustainable timber services to landowners across Illinois, helping them manage forests responsibly and profitably. With services throughout Illinois and sawmill operations based in Alton, IL, the company offers expert consultations and resources for optimal best outcomes for landowners in select harvesting of their timber.For more information, contact:info@gradetimber.com309-472-7867These templates are for informational purposes only. Valuations are estimates dependent on market fluctuations and inspections; consult professionals for legal or complex needs.

