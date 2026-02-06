Fitzgerald Subaru of Rockville and Subaru Corporate Team Up with Operation Warm to Support Children’s National Hospital

Fitzgerald Subaru of Rockville Employees at Children’s National Hospital

The Rockville dealership helped equip under resourced children by donating more than 400 pairs of shoes, socks, and warm winter jackets.

Our success at Fitzgerald Subaru of Rockville relies on the success of our community and their ability to prosper in the future” — Justin Harbold

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owner employees of Fitzgerald Subaru of Rockville , together with Subaru Corporate and Operation Warm, visited Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., to deliver much needed winter essentials to children and families in the local community.Amid one of the coldest and most challenging winters in recent years, the Rockville dealership helped equip under resourced children by donating more than 400 pairs of shoes, socks, and warm winter jackets. This effort underscores Fitzgerald Subaru of Rockville’s ongoing commitment to supporting and strengthening the communities it serves.“Our success at Fitzgerald Subaru of Rockville relies on the success of our community and their ability to prosper in the future,” said Justin Harbold, General Manager at Fitzgerald Subaru of Rockville. “We are committed to helping our neighbors and supporting our team in ways that make a real difference. When we can make somebody’s day better through volunteering or donating, it makes us feel complete. Partnering with Children’s National Hospital, Operation Warm, and Subaru today makes us incredibly proud.”Dealership staff were on hand to help boys and girls personally choose shoes and jackets in a variety of colors and styles they could feel confident wearing. Families expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support, and the Fitzgerald Subaru of Rockville team committed to returning next winter with an even greater impact.“When we help meet the needs of our community, we grow alongside it at Fitzgerald Auto Malls,” said Rob Smith, CEO of Fitzgerald Auto Malls.Through partnerships like Subaru Loves to Help and Operation Warm, Fitzgerald Subaru of Rockville continues to demonstrate its commitment to compassion, community engagement, and making a lasting difference for local families.About Fitzgerald Auto MallsFounded in 1966 by Jack Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Auto Malls is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland. With more than 20 brands and 12 Auto Mall locations, Fitzgerald Auto Malls is committed to providing exceptional value and a customer-focused experience. As a 100% employee-owned organization, the organization continues to uphold its guiding principles of dignity, respect, and transparency through the FitzWay philosophy. Fitzgerald Auto Malls is also recognized for its strong community engagement, support of charitable initiatives, and its dedication to fostering meaningful connections within the regions it serves.

