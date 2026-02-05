Reliance Contractors Awarded Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Grant, Reinforcing National Readiness

Reliance Contractors Grant Recipient Small Business Digital Ready

Reliance Contractors received the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Grant, recognizing operational excellence, scalable systems, and national growth.

This program supports exactly where we are headed - building a company that is structurally prepared to operate at national scale.” — Joshua Becker

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliance Contractors Inc., a leading provider of integrated contracting and facility support services, is proud to share that it has been selected as a recipient of the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Grant. The grant is awarded through a highly competitive national program designed to support high-potential organizations demonstrating operational excellence, scalability, and long-term growth readiness. This recognition underscores Reliance Contractors' continued commitment to disciplined operations, sustainable growth, and delivering dependable services across its nationwide portfolio.The selection places Reliance among a select group of businesses nationwide recognized by Verizon for their ability to leverage digital systems, workforce infrastructure, and operational innovation to drive sustainable performance and expand capacity.The Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program is part of Verizon's broader national commitment to strengthening America's small business ecosystem and supply chain resilience through long-term investment in technology enablement, workforce development, and operational modernization. The program is operated in partnership with the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and supports businesses that demonstrate strong performance, disciplined operations, and meaningful economic and community impact."Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and this grant from Verizon reinforces the work we do every day to build something stable, ethical, and long-lasting," said Erika Lennis, Director of Finance. "We're deeply grateful for the opportunity to grow with intention and continue supporting both our team and our clients.""Being selected by Verizon through this nationally recognized program is a powerful validation of the systems, people, and performance standards we've built at Reliance," said Joshua Becker, Director of Operations. "This recognition reflects not only where we are today, but where we are going - as a growth-ready, nationally competitive organization investing in the infrastructure required to scale with excellence."National Footprint and Federal-Level PerformanceReliance's selection comes as the company continues to expand its worldwide presence across federal, commercial, and institutional markets. Reliance currently has 150+ federal projects nationwide and has successfully operated 600+ projects in its history, with active and completed work spanning:-The continental United States-Alaska and Hawaii-Puerto Rico-The U.S. Virgin Islands-MexicoThis worldwide footprint reflects Reliance's ability to deliver consistent performance across diverse geographies, regulatory environments, and operational conditions - a capability that positions the company as a trusted partner for complex, multi-location programs."Our footprint demonstrates that Reliance is not a local contractor - we operate on a worldwide stage," Becker added. "From remote locations to critical federal facilities, our teams are trusted to deliver with precision, accountability, and operational discipline."Strategic Focus on Technology, Workforce, and Scalable SystemsThrough the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program, Reliance will continue strengthening the digital and operational backbone that supports its nationwide operations, with a focus on:-Advanced operational systems and workflow optimization-Digital tools that enhance service delivery, transparency, and reporting-Workforce enablement, training, and performance infrastructure-Scalable business systems that support sustained national growthThis strategic investment reinforces Reliance's long-term vision to build a modern, systems-driven organization that blends technology, human capital, and operational excellence."This program supports exactly where we are headed - building a company that is structurally prepared to operate at national scale," Becker said. "It accelerates our ability to modernize, optimize, and lead with best-in-class systems across every market we serve."Positioned for National Partnerships and Long-Term ExpansionReliance's inclusion in Verizon's Small Business Digital Ready ecosystem aligns the company with a broader national strategy focused on strengthening supply chains, empowering workforce development, and elevating high-performing organizations as trusted partners to enterprise and government clients."This recognition further signals that Reliance operates at a level that meets the standards of major national organizations," Becker said. "It reinforces our credibility as a scalable, forward-thinking partner and strengthens our platform for continued expansion across federal and commercial markets."About Reliance Contractors, Inc.Reliance Contractors, Inc. provides integrated contracting and facilities support services with a focus on operational excellence, safety, accountability, and workforce-centered systems. With a growing national footprint and extensive federal project experience, Reliance delivers scalable, performance-driven solutions for government, commercial, and institutional clients across the United States and U.S. territories.

