Loft47 Expands Its AI-Powered Back Office Platform with New Transaction and Compliance Automation

New feature set to cut manual contract review time in half while giving brokerages full control over transactions

We built these features to remove friction from the back office without asking agents to change how they work with automation, visibility, and compliance when contracts come from multiple sources.” — Sasha Hryciuk, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Loft47

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loft47 , the industry’s leading accounting first, back-office automation and commission management platform built for modern real estate brokerages, today announced the release of a major new feature set that expands its automation capabilities beyond commission management into transaction management, compliance review, and workflow orchestration without forcing agents to change tools.The AI-driven deal creation from PDF contracts, automated signature extraction, configurable requirement templates, deal timelines, and powerful workflow controls allow brokerages to manage every transaction from executed contract to close, all from a single system.“Brokerages don’t struggle because they lack tools, they struggle because they’re forced to reconcile too many of them,” said Sasha Hryciuk, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Loft47. “We built these features to remove friction from the back office without asking agents to change how they work. You get automation, visibility, and compliance even when contracts come from multiple sources.”One of the most significant challenges facing growing brokerages is inconsistent agent adoption of contract and e-signature tools. Rather than forcing standardization, Loft47’s new AI tooling allows agents to use the platforms they prefer while the brokerage retains the benefits of automation.For busy offices that previously spent full days manually reviewing contracts for compliance, these enhancements are estimated to reduce data entry & review time by 50 percent or more, freeing staff to focus on higher value work.“We’ve been a Loft47 client for years and historically relied on external tools to manage deal workflows,” noted Shea Orsten, Office Manager at Maxwell Progressive, a brokerage supporting 125 agents. “With the new AI-driven data extraction and signature review, we’re already seeing a 25 percent reduction in workload tied directly to data entry and contract compliance. For a team that spends hours each day reviewing contracts, bringing that efficiency into Loft47 is a huge step forward.”With this new feature, administrators can now create deals instantly from uploaded PDF contracts, with AI extracting addresses, dates, parties, and deposit details automatically. Run automated signature reviews directly within Loft47’s PDF viewer, highlighting missing or incomplete signatures and commenting directly on documents to notify agents of issues in real time. A centralized per deal requirements page provides full audit trails, drag-and-drop document assignment, timeline based sorting, and automated daily summaries that notify agents of outstanding items. All while maintaining brokerage branded and client safe visibility into the deal progress.“We partner with brokerages that value transparency, productivity, and modern systems and who are willing to lead the shift toward a more efficient, technology enabled brokerage model,” added Tracy Simmons, Chief Revenue Officer of Loft47.Beyond AI extraction, the feature delivers deep workflow flexibility designed around brokerage realities such as requirement templates that adapt dynamically by deal type, state or province, side, and property type. Relative due dates that calculate automatically before or after key contract milestones. Custom requirement states and color-coding, allowing brokerages to reflect internal review steps such as “Waiting on Broker Approval” and advanced deal filtering and pinned views, which turn the deals page into a live, role based to-do list for administrators and managing brokers.“Loft47 has long been trusted for precision accounting and commission management. We're connecting financial accuracy with operational execution to transform the back office from a cost center into a true strategic advantage,” added Hryciuk. “When your data is clean, your workflows are visible, and your compliance is provable, the entire brokerage operates with greater confidence, speed, and clarity.”Watch the demo video here For more information about Loft47, visit: https://loft47.com About Loft47Loft47 is the modern back-office engine powering North America’s most efficient, tech-forward real estate brokerages. Built for large residential sales teams, the platform combines accounting-first precision with AI-driven automation to streamline commission calculations, compliance, and payouts with unmatched accuracy. Loft47 delivers real-time financial control for brokerages, faster access to earnings for agents, and the clean data and operational clarity owners need to scale with confidence.

