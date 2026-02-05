Shapiro Administration Invests Nearly $3 Million Through New PIDA Loans to Help Businesses Grow in Dauphin, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties

The projects supported through these PIDA loans will inject more than $14.2 million into the economy, create 26 new jobs, and retain 107 existing positions. Since the Shapiro Administration took office in 2023, the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) has approved $158,324,627 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $401,507,241 in private investment, the creation of 1,323 full-time jobs, and retention of 2,287 existing jobs.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of nearly $3 million in three new, low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to help boost business growth and create and retain jobs in Dauphin, Lehigh and Northampton counties. The projects supported through these loans will inject over $14.2 million into the local economy, create 26 new, full-time jobs, and retain 107 existing jobs.

Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to making Pennsylvania an economic development leader by investing in growing businesses, supporting manufacturing and other key industries, and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians. Since 2023 under the Shapiro Administration, PIDA has approved $158,324,627 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $401,507,241 in private investment, the creation of 1,323 full-time jobs, and retention of 2,287 existing jobs.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting businesses across Pennsylvania to keep our economy moving forward and competitive,” said Secretary Siger. “These new PIDA loans will help accelerate business growth, drive job creation, and build strong, sustained economic momentum in Dauphin, Lehigh, and Northampton counties.”

PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Loans can be used for: land and building acquisitions; construction and renovation costs; machinery and equipment purchases; working capital and accounts receivable lines of credits; multi-tenant facility projects; and industrial park projects.

The approved projects are as follows:

Dauphin County

Orthopedic Surgeons, LTD., through the Capital Region Economic Development Corporation, was approved for a 15-year, $2,000,000 loan at a 5.25 percent fixed interest rate to acquire 0.486 acres and construct a new 25,000-square-foot facility at 25 Susquehanna Union Green in Susquehanna Township. The company has outgrown their current facility, lacked adequate space, and had outdated building systems. The new facility will help meet rising demand, increase efficiency, and enhance the number of patients they serve. The company will be transferring 40 full-time jobs from its former location to the new location. The total project cost is $11,675,000.

Lehigh County

Tri-City Marble, LTD., through the Lehigh Valley Economic Investment Corporation, was approved for a 10-year, $725,000 loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate to acquire an industrial facility located at 4724 Springside Court in Upper Macungie Township. Constructed in 1986, the 17,801-square-foot facility includes two loading docks, one drive-in bay, a front office area, and a rear manufacturing and storage area, with convenient access to Routes 22, 309, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The project will create two new, full-time jobs within three years and retain eight positions. The total project cost is $1,450,000.

Northampton County

Cryo Concepts, LP, through the Lehigh Valley Economic Investment Corporation, was approved for a 10-year, $249,411 loan at a 2.5 percent fixed interest rate to purchase several pieces of machinery and equipment that will enable the company to meet the increased demand for products being produced at its facility located at 1100 Conroy Place in Forks Township. The company is a developer, manufacturer, marketer, and seller of a variety of cryosurgical and esthetic products. The project will create 24 new, full-time jobs within three years and retain 59 positions. The total project cost is $1,117,737.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have secured over $39 billion in private sector investments, creating more than 21,500 jobs. Analysis from Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi confirms that Pennsylvania remains the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy. Governor Shapiro is committed to making Pennsylvania an economic development leader ― his recently unveiled 2026-27 state budget continues to focus on boosting the Commonwealth’s economic potential and growing the economy.

For more information about the PIDA or Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Backover, dcedpress@pa.gov, or 717.418.4014

# # #