Deer Solution of Central PA Launches to Help Homeowners Protect Their Landscapes

Co-founders Kris and Jaime Goodrich welcome new franchisee, Tim Pollock to the Deer Solution team. Deer damage in progress. Deer Solution helps homeowners protect their landscaping from deer damage with our all-natural repellent service.

I want my customers to know that I’m here for them and that I’ll bring the same level of care and professionalism to Deer Solution that I provided throughout my fitness career.” — Tim Pollock, owner Deer Solution of Central PA

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners in the Harrisburg, York, and Lancaster areas now have a new resource to help keep deer from damaging their plants and shrubs. Deer Solution of Central PA, owned and operated by long-time local business owner Tim Pollock, is officially open and accepting new customers.After 25 years of delivering top-notch customer service through his personal training business in Hummelstown, Tim is excited to take his commitment to the community in a new direction. With Deer Solution, he’ll be helping property owners protect their landscapes using a proven, all-natural repellent service “The simple, effective business model and the strong support behind the scenes at Deer Solution made this an easy decision,” says Tim. “I’m looking forward to working outdoors, being in nature, and providing a much-needed service to my neighbors.”Deer Solution of Central PA offers subscription-based treatments that deter deer from eating plants, shrubs, and trees. The all-natural formula is applied by trained technicians and is designed to remain effective through rain, snow, and changing seasons. That means homeowners can enjoy their landscapes without worry even through winter when shrubs can get hit hardest.Tim’s approach to service has always been personal and community-focused. “Small, local businesses are the backbone of every great community,” he shares. “I want my customers to know that I’m here for them and that I’ll bring the same level of care and professionalism to Deer Solution that I provided throughout my fitness career.”Homeowners appreciate Deer Solution’s all-natural approach that won’t harm plants or leave behind unpleasant odors. Services are handled by friendly, reliable technicians who follow a consistent treatment schedule, making it easy to protect your landscape with convenience, confidence, and results you can see.To learn more or request a free at-home estimate, visit www.DeerSolution.com and connect with Deer Solution of Central PA today.

Deer SOlution: "World's Greatest!..." Segment

