Voices of Note Aligns Spring 2026 Season With El Refugio to Support Immigrant Families

Chorus Spring 2026 Initiatives Connect Arts Programming With Community Support

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voices of Note is advancing a season rooted not only in artistic excellence but in public service and human connection. Alongside its Spring 2026 performances, the organization announced two developments underscoring the role of the arts in addressing current social realities: financial support from local community partners and the selection of El Refugio as one of the season’s concert beneficiaries.El Refugio is a Georgia-based nonprofit that serves individuals and families impacted by immigration detention through hospitality, visitation support, transportation assistance, advocacy, and community accompaniment. The organization works closely with detained individuals and their loved ones to address immediate needs while helping families navigate complex legal, medical, and logistical challenges associated with detention. Proceeds and audience engagement throughout the season will help amplify El Refugio’s mission-critical work.“When the arts are doing what they are meant to do, they create space for reflection, understanding, and connection,” said David Aurilio, executive director of Voices of Note. “Music allows us to carry complex human stories with care and honesty, helping audiences see one another more fully. That role has never been more essential.”Voices of Note’s Spring 2026 concert season, presented by the Atlanta Women’s Chorus and the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus, invites audiences to support music as a force for community connection and public impact. The season features four marquee spring performances: the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus Immersive Community Sing-a-Long on March 14, 2026 (21 and older) at Monday Night Garage in Atlanta, and the Atlanta Women’s Chorus spring concert We Shake, We Shine! on March 21, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, honoring women who demanded dignity, equity, and recognition. The season continues into Pride Month with Chosen Family, the Atlanta Women’s Chorus Pride concert on June 6, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Church at Ponce and Highland, followed by Beyond the Yellow Brick Road, the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus Pride tribute to Sir Elton John on June 13, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at Mable House Barnes Amphitheater.“We are deeply grateful to Voices of Note for its partnership and support of El Refugio,” said Amilcar Valencia, executive director of El Refugio. “This collaboration helps deepen public understanding of the realities of immigration detention while creating spaces of welcome, dignity, and care for families impacted by detention and deportation.”The Voices of Note is sustaining accessible, inclusive performances while deepening engagement across diverse communities throughout the region. Ongoing support from public and community partners allows Voices of Note to leverage its artistic programming to elevate public understanding, strengthen community partnerships, and extend the reach of its performances beyond the concert hall. The Voices of Note hopes community leaders see how this investment will serve as a model for how local-level arts funding can support both cultural expression and community well-being.Together, these efforts reflect Voices of Note’s belief that the performing arts can function as civic infrastructure, strengthening belonging, affirming dignity, and translating cultural expression into tangible community support.Tickets and additional information are available at voicesofnote.org.

