Grapherry Expands Battery Industry Partnerships to Evaluate Waste-Derived Graphene in Anode Materials

From paste to performance: Grapherry’s high-quality graphene is being evaluated as an anode material to improve conductivity and battery performance. Grapherry upcycles carbon waste into low-cost, sustainable graphene to power next-generation materials and clean-tech applications.

Grapherry is working with battery companies to evaluate scalable, waste-derived graphene for anode performance, manufacturability, and cost.

Working directly with battery companies allows us to evaluate graphene in real anode systems, with a focus on scalability, consistency, and manufacturability.” — Vikas Berry, CEO Grapherry

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grapherry Inc., a Chicago-based clean-tech materials company, today announced that it is expanding partnerships with battery companies to evaluate its waste-derived graphene for use in battery anode materials . The ongoing collaborations focus on assessing performance, scalability, and manufacturability of graphene-enabled anodes for next-generation energy storage systems.Grapherry produces high-quality, cost-effective graphene from carbon waste using an IP-protected, continuous manufacturing platform designed for scale. The company’s approach addresses key industry challenges related to graphene adoption in batteries, including material consistency, supply scalability, and cost control.The evaluations are focused on integrating Grapherry’s graphene into anode formulations and electrode architectures, with testing targeting parameters such as electrical conductivity, rate capability, cycling stability, and structural integrity under battery-relevant conditions. These efforts align with broader industry goals to improve battery performance while reducing reliance on costly or supply-constrained materials.“Working directly with battery companies allows us to validate graphene where it matters most — in real anode systems, under real manufacturing constraints,” said Vikas Berry, CEO of Grapherry. “Our focus is on delivering graphene that is not only high quality, but also scalable and economically viable for commercial battery production.”The battery partnerships build on Grapherry’s broader strategy to deploy waste-derived graphene across multiple sectors, including energy storage, construction, agriculture and advanced composites, while maintaining a strong emphasis on sustainability and circular-economy principles.Grapherry is continuing to expand production capacity and is providing graphene samples for evaluation to additional battery manufacturers, researchers, and industrial partners. Organizations interested in testing graphene for battery anode applications may contact info@grapherry.org.About Grapherry Inc.Grapherry Inc. is a Chicago-based clean-tech company developing scalable, waste-derived graphene using IP-protected continuous manufacturing technologies. The company supplies cost-effective graphene for applications in batteries, composites, agriculture, and construction, with a mission to accelerate the transition to low-carbon, circular-material technologies.Website: https://www.grapherry.org Media Contact:Namrita Vikas Berry, Presidentpress@grapherry.orgmHUB Chicago, 1623 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60612

