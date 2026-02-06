Design Completed for First U.S.-Built Yacht That Generates Drinking Water From Air

Altitude Water, RM Design Pro, M2 Holistic Studio, and PHI Cubed, Advance Their Joint Innovation to the Next Phase

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last year, South Florida based Altitude Water , an award-winning innovator in the development of Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) technology, announced an innovative partnership with RM Design Pro, M2 Holistic Studio, and PHI Cubed to bring to life a one-of-a-kind hybrid explorer yacht that will become the first U.S.-built vessel to generate its own drinking water directly from air using fully integrated AWGs. Now, the team is announcing the completion of the full systems conception and production-ready design of the SXR 75 XLC , a next-generation hybrid explorer yacht purpose-built for long-range private use and global charter operations.“Our focus is on changing how the yachting industry thinks about drinking water,” said Jeff Szur, Founder and COO of Altitude Water. “Yachts no longer need to depend on bottled water to deliver great-tasting, healthy potable water onboard. By integrating eco-conscious water-generation technologies, we are reducing waste, protecting the oceans we operate in, and improving onboard self-sufficiency.”Engineered as a self-reliant, owner-operator platform, the XLC pairs long-range architecture with integrated renewables and smart systems. Its signature capability is its AWGs, producing fresh drinking water from air and reducing shore dependence while aligning luxury with sustainability. A regenerative energy suite by RM Design Pro (solar with hydro-generation and wind-assist options) trims generator hours and emissions, while YICSM (Yacht Integrated Control & Smart Management) harmonizes power, comfort, navigation inputs, and safety monitoring for intuitive operation.Additionally, M2 Holistic Studio’s plans include wellness-oriented interiors such as circadian lighting, purified airflows, antimicrobial copper touchpoints, and tactile natural finishes, creating calm, contemporary spaces connected to sea and sky.“Our approach merges neuroarchitecture, holistic wellness, and refined design curation to create environments that support human performance, elevate the experience, and ensure the yacht remains timeless and highly sought-after,” said Marta Halwany & Mahria Carolihna, Founder & Design Director of M2 Holistic Studio.Fellow partner PHI Cubed, led by Hector Camps, has developed a full CATIA-based digital twin, enabling precise system routing, verified service access, and repeatable fabrication. This digital backbone ensures that performance, maintenance, and refit considerations are addressed before the yacht ever touches the water. Camps added, “Virtual Twins let us pre-solve complexity: from mass and energy balance to maintainability and service access. We build smarter on day one.”Since its original announcement, redesigns were implemented to enlarge the vessel’s size, with Rogerio Mariani, the head of RM Design Pro behind the vision stating, “The additional length is functional, not cosmetic. It creates the engineering margin required for redundancy, serviceability, and stability which are qualities that matter most when a yacht is operating continuously, far from support infrastructure.”Szur added, “We are aggressively educating the yachting industry that they do not need to be dependent on bottled water for good tasting drinking water (which is not healthy) and introducing various eco-friendly technologies to protect the ocean we rely upon. ”“We hope to have models available for the Miami Boat show this February and are working with our strategic partners in the marine industry to showcase these solutions. We are not only building a new brand of yacht but showing how our products can be integrated into existing yachts with ease.”To learn more information, visit: SXR Yachts - Private Design & Engineering Studio About Altitude Water:Altitude Water is an award-winning leading manufacturer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) from residential and light commercial machines to heavy duty military-grade machines that produce water anytime, anywhere. Since 2008, Founder and COO Jeff Szur has dedicated his career to the AWG sector, and in 2009 he developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad before bringing his knowledge to the U.S. market. For nearly 20 years, Szur has studied extensively the dangers of water scarcity, a rising global problem impacting over 4 billion people globally, as well as health problems caused by plastic in our environment and the microplastics in our water supply. A leader in innovation, Szur has developed the Disaster Relief Trailer for use during hurricane season which is capable of providing pure drinking water, solar power energy, cell service, and internet service to in-need communities.Altitude Water has partnered with non-profits Aquavera, Jean Felicien Gacha Foundation, and L’Oreal Women Sustainability Fund, Footprint Project, Mind Army, Grassroots Aid Partnership, Noah’s Arc, Amy Grant, and Vince Gill, as well as, for-profit companies New Use Energy, IFSC, African Solar Generation, and numerous suppliers.About RM Design Pro:Founded by yacht designer Rogerio Mariani, RM Design Pro specializes in next-generation hybrid and electric-integrated vessels built for sustainability, performance, and long-range functionality. Based in the United States, RM Design Pro is advancing the future of American yacht design.About M2 Holistic Studio:M2 Holistic Studio ( https://www.m2holisticstudio.com/ ) is a luxury design firm that blends holistic architecture, environmental wellness, and creative expression across high-end residential, commercial, and marine spaces. Co-founded by Marta Halwany and Mahria Carolihna, M2 is committed to aligning luxury living with purpose-driven, sustainable design.About PHI Cubed:PHI Cubed, a World Leader in innovative technology, brings an Integrated, Collaborative Methodology to the Building, Construction, and Design Industries with its 3DEXPERIENCE Platform. PHI Cubed leverages Level 3 BIM to deliver unprecedented Quality, Profitability, and Sustainability while dramatically reducing human error, communication latency, and waste throughout the Full Project Life-cycle.

